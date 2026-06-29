Ao Oni Game Launches on PS5 on July 3

Classic horror game debuted in 2004, has since received sequels, ports, comedy TV anime, anime film

© LiTMUS / noprops / Game Studio Inc.

The company Game Studio announced on Monday that it will releasehorror game on the5 on July 3.

The original Ao Oni horror game by noprops makes players solve various puzzles and riddles in order to escape a demon in a locked or enclosed space. The game debuted for free online in 2004, and it is available in both Japanese and English. The game launched on Steam in July 2024.

The game inspired the Aooni The Blue Monster ( Ao Oni: The Animation ) television anime series, a collection of comedic shorts, beginning in October 2016. It also inspired the Ao Oni: The Animation anime film, which tells a new story not from the original game or any of the other adaptations. Crunchyroll streamed both as they debuted in Japan. The franchise also inspired two live-action films in July 2014 and July 2015.

The sequel smartphone game Ao Oni 2 launched for iOS and Android devices in December 2016. The Ao Oni 3 sequel game launched in December 2017. The Ao Oni Online game launched for iOS and Android devices in September 2018.

Ao Oni X launched for iOS and Android in December 2020. The game features link functionality with the Ao Oni Online iOS and Android game.

Ao Oni : The Horror of Blueberry Onsen , the latest game in the franchise , launched for the Switch in April 2025, and on PC via Steam in May 2025.

J-Novel Club is digitally publishing the novel series adaptation with story by Kenji Kuroda ( Ace Attorney manga) and art by Karin Suzuragi ( Higarashi manga). The novel series began in 2013 and ran for seven main volumes and one side-story volume.

Source: PR Times via Gematsu