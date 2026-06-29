Crossed Hearts Licenses 4 BL Manga

California-based global English publisher Crossed Hearts announced over the last week four new boys-love manga licenses for release in December:

Image via Crossed Hearts' X/Twitter account © Yakei Hiragai

Rōchō

Title:Creator:Summary: "I cursed you with one command: live."

Born into the bloodline destined to lead the fierce and war-loving Raiveda Clan, Giz has always carried a single ambition: to free Tzad, a retired warrior held captive as little more than a plaything on the outskirts of the settlement.

To everyone else, Tzad is a disgraced veteran. To Giz, he is far more: a trusted comrade who fought beside him for years, the only person who ever stood as his equal, and the one who quietly claimed a place in his heart.

But before Giz can reveal the truth of his feelings, tragedy strikes. Just as he stands on the verge of inheriting the chieftain's seat, Tzad murders one of the clan's most powerful elders, shattering their future in an instant.

Branded a criminal and sentenced to death, Tzad becomes the enemy of the very people he once protected. With the tribe demanding blood and destiny pulling them to opposite sides, Giz must choose between the future he has spent his life pursuing and the man he cannot bear to lose.

A sweeping boys' love epic where two warriors stand against fate, bound by a love neither can forsake and a curse that makes living the cruelest punishment of all.



Image via Crossed Hearts' X/Twitter account © An Chanoki

Until We Fall in Love

Title:Creator:Summary: A cupid who doesn't understand love. A school heartthrob who won't stop confessing. What could possibly go wrong?

Manato has a secret no one can know.

While everyone else worries about their own romances, he's actually a cupid tasked with guiding human hearts toward love. The problem? He doesn't really understand love himself.

So when the school's most popular boy, Towa, suddenly falls head over heels for him and boldly confesses, Manato brushes him off without a second thought.

Unfortunately, Towa refuses to give up.

No matter how many times he's rejected, he keeps finding his way back to Manato's side, showering him with affection, sweet words, and a smile bright enough to make anyone's heart skip a beat.

As Manato struggles to carry out his duties without revealing his true identity, he finds himself facing a far more difficult challenge: understanding the feelings of the one person determined to steal his heart.

Can a cupid who has spent his life helping others fall in love finally discover what love means for himself?

A sweet and heart-fluttering boys' love romance where the Cupid may be the first one struck by his own arrow.



Image via Crossed Hearts' X/Twitter account © Chikuwabu Tanno

Fukurō no Ō to Nayameru Jūsha

Title:Creator:Summary: Bound by duty. Drawn by destiny. Childhood friends. King and Attendant. Neither should cross the line.

In the divine realm of Kakuriyo, King Madara of the Northern Bird Clan spends his days avoiding both responsibility and the search for a destined mate, much to the frustration of his loyal attendant, Sasame.

As Madara's closest confidant, Sasame has spent years keeping the carefree king out of trouble. Yet beneath his unwavering loyalty lies a secret he's carried since childhood: a love he can never confess. After all, they may be childhood friends, but they are also master and servant.

But when an unexpected incident leaves the two spending a night together, everything begins to change. The next morning, Madara starts pursuing Sasame with an intensity that is impossible to ignore, throwing Sasame's carefully guarded heart into complete disarray.

Can a king who refuses to settle down truly offer his heart? And can a loyal attendant dare to dream of a future where they stand not as master and servant, but as destined mates?



Image via Crossed Hearts' X/Twitter account © Yuhi Shinome

Manazashi wa Senkō

Title:Creator:Summary: The worst part about falling in love? Being asked to help someone else win him over.

When kind-hearted college student Hiyori is asked to play matchmaker for Shino, the handsome and enigmatic campus heartthrob, he reluctantly agrees, despite harboring feelings for him himself. After all, someone as popular as Shino could never be interested in an ordinary guy like him.

Then, after a shift at their part-time job, Hiyori asks whether Shino has a girlfriend.

"No. But there is someone I like."

Heartbroken, Hiyori prepares to move on... until Shino's next words leave him speechless.

"It's you."

A sweet and heart-fluttering Boys' Love romance about secret crushes, unexpected confessions, and discovering that sometimes the person you've been longing for has been longing right back for you.

