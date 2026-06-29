Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Game Gets Switch 2 Edition on October 29

Switch 2 release includes DLC characters, cross-play support between Switch/Switch 2

Image via Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles game's X/Twitter account © Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable ©DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES 2 COMMITTEE ©SEGA

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles

announced on Monday that it will release, the sequel game to the 2021game, forSwitch 2 in Japan and in the West on October 29.

Players who own the physical or digital Nintendo Switch version can upgrade to the Switch 2 version for free. However, this method will not come with the separately sold "Infinity Castle" Character Pass of seven DLC characters.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + "Infinity Castle" Character Pass will include all the released DLC characters. The Switch 2 Edition will also feature 60 fps framerate and higher-quality visuals. There will also be cross-play support between players of the Switch and Switch 2 versions. There are bonuses for having save data from the Switch releases of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Sweep the Board! games.

A paid Character Pass DLC allows players to use characters who appeared in the recently released Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle – Part 1: Akaza Returns film in the game's VS. Mode, including Doma and Kaigaku, as well as Infinity Castle versions of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Giyu, Shinobu, and Akaza.

The game added Kaigaku on October 30, Zenitsu's Infinity Castle Version on December 2, Akaza's Infinity Castle version on December 19, Tanjiro's Infinity Castle version on February 13, Giyu's Infinity Castle version on March 11, Shinobu's Infinity Castle version on April 17, and Doma on May 28.

A free update added Muzan Kibutsuji in VS. Mode last September.

The game launched in Japan and in English last August for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam . English Deluxe Edition owners could play the game up to five days earlier than the official release date.

The sequel game's story mode continues from the first game, and includes the Entertainment District Arc, Swordsmith Village Arc, and Hashira Training Arc. The VS. Mode features over 40 playable characters, including Muichirō Tokitō and Mitsuri Kanroji, who are also the pre-order bonuses. All characters from the first game also return in the base roster, including the demons that were added in the free post-launch updates and the Entertainment District Arc characters that were originally part of the first game's paid DLC. The nine Hashira are available in the new game as playable characters.

Cyber Connect 2 developed the game, and Aniplex again released the game.

The first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles ( Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan ) game shipped in Japan and released in English in Asia in October 2021. The game then launched a day later in North America and Europe for PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game's Switch version launched in Japan and in English in June 2022.

Sources: Press release, 4Gamer