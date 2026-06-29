Hero Killer Animated TV Series Reveals Director, Passion Paris Joins Production

Teaser visual also revealed

Image courtesy of ADN

The upcoming animated television series adaptation of the Hero Killer webtoon revealed new production details at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Friday, including the adaptation's director, an additional production partner, and its first teaser visual (pictured above).

French animation studio Passion Paris has joined the project as a co-producer alongside Animation Digital Network ( ADN ), the French animation studio and streaming platform that first announced its involvement with Jaedam Media in 2025.

David Pagaille, director of Moonlit Bamboo Forest, will helm the adaptation.

To mark the announcement, the production unveiled a new teaser visual, an exclusive illustration by original creators Kkulbeol and Beolkkul (pictured below), and launched the animated show's official website and social media accounts.

Image courtesy of ADN

Jaedam Media first announced the animation project in October 2025, following a production agreement with ADN signed at the SPP International Content Market.

Hero Killer is one of Naver Webtoon's popular ongoing action-fantasy series. It follows Lee Hwa, a young woman who vows revenge against the so-called heroes after one of them murders her sister. The series has been translated into 10 languages and has published more than 250 episodes worldwide.

Fans can read the English version of Hero Killer on WEBTOON.

Source: Press release