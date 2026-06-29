11.5 billion yen worth of subsidies aim to help companies utilize generative AI to translate their works

Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ryosei Akazawa Image via Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's website

The Japan News reported on Thursday that the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) is considering providing subsidies of 11.5 billion yen (about US$71 million) to 15 eligible media companies aiming to increase overseas sales. The subsidies would aim to encourage the companies to utilize generative AI to translate their works. The subsidies would also facilitate growth and events outside Japan.

METI has yet to announce the 15 companies. However, The Japan News expects them to go towards companies like Shueisha , Kodansha , Square Enix , and NTT Solmare for manga; Crunchyroll and Bandai Namco Holdings for anime; and others in the music, gaming, and live-action sectors.

Japanese media companies incurred piracy-related losses of 5.7 trillion yen (about US$35,23,84,77,300) in 2025 up from 2 trillion yen (about US$12,36,43,78,000) in 2022. The losses total up to 10.4 trillion yen (about US$64,29,47,65,600) when including similar forms of infringement for related merchandise. The subsidy program intends to bring up overseas subscription numbers from 100 million to 300 million for the chosen companies. METI aims to triple overseas sales to 20 trillion yen (about US$1,23,64,37,80,000) with the program by year 2033.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration is investing in the content industry amongst one of chosen 17 fields.