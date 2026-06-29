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Japanese Govt. to Consider Providing Subsidies for AI Translation, Overseas Sales Generation to Companies Like Shueisha, Crunchyroll
posted on by Adriana Hazra
METI has yet to announce the 15 companies. However, The Japan News expects them to go towards companies like Shueisha, Kodansha, Square Enix, and NTT Solmare for manga; Crunchyroll and Bandai Namco Holdings for anime; and others in the music, gaming, and live-action sectors.
Japanese media companies incurred piracy-related losses of 5.7 trillion yen (about US$35,23,84,77,300) in 2025 up from 2 trillion yen (about US$12,36,43,78,000) in 2022. The losses total up to 10.4 trillion yen (about US$64,29,47,65,600) when including similar forms of infringement for related merchandise. The subsidy program intends to bring up overseas subscription numbers from 100 million to 300 million for the chosen companies. METI aims to triple overseas sales to 20 trillion yen (about US$1,23,64,37,80,000) with the program by year 2033.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration is investing in the content industry amongst one of chosen 17 fields.
Source: The Japan News (The Yomiuri Shimbun)