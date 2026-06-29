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K Manga Adds Kanna Hourai's 'Give 'Em Hell, Miran Yata!!'
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Kodansha releases manga in English, Japanese simultaneously
K MANGA added Kanna Hourai's Give 'Em Hell, Miran Yata!! (Yata Miran to Seishun ni Jōtō!!) manga in English on Thursday.
K MANGA describes its story:
Miran Yata, a first year at Flower High School, is already barreling down the path to being a total loner not even two months into the school year! But she's completely unbothered by this. Instead, she revels in her solitary youth and dedicates herself to drawing Boy's Love (BL) art of the two popular guys in class—Nerima and Kirishima. Then, one fateful day, her BL notebook winds up in the hands of one of the very subjects himself, Nerima! Now outed, this loner girl's high school life is turned completely upside down…!! And so begins this aloof (?) BL fangirl's wild, high-energy coming-of-age tale!
Hourai launched the manga in Kodansha's Magazine Pocket on Friday.
Source: K MANGA's X/Twitter account