KAMUI: He's Behind You Anime to Stream on OceanVeil on July 3

OceanVeil announced on Monday that it will stream the television anime of author Eroki and artist Shinko Konoshiro 's KAMUI: He's Behind You ( Ushiro no Shōmen Kamui-san ) manga beginning on July 3 at 9:30 a.m. PDT (12:30 p.m. EDT).

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on July 3 at 25:30 (effectively, July 4 at 1:30 a.m. JST), and on BS11 on July 7.

OceanVeil describes the story:

Shizuka Mimizuka is a self-proclaimed "ordinary" high school girl with a massive, terrifying catch—she has a unique constitution that naturally acts as an absolute magnet for ghosts and malevolent spirits. Recognizing her supernatural allure (and her lightning-fast running skills), the famous psychic Kamui hires her to be his official assistant... and live bait. Kamui boasts overwhelming spiritual power and looks like a drop-dead gorgeous heartthrob, but he harbors a bizarre, total-degenerate secret: he only gets turned on by ghosts and apparitions! His methods for purifying the supernatural are entirely unprecedented, wildly intimate, and incredibly lewd. Can Shizuka ever achieve her dream of a normal school life while being dragged into a parade of bizarre paranormal incidents? The curtain rises on a "super" ecchi exorcism comedy!

The anime stars:

Takumi Tsukumo ( Divergence Eve , Misaki Chronicles original creator) is directing the anime at Zero-G , and ZG-R . Motoshi Chūjō ( Ai: Tenchi Muyo! episode scripts, Maji de Otaku na English! Ribbon-chan: Eigo de Tatakau Mahō Shōjo the TV ) is in charge of series scripts, and Toshinari Yamashita ( Amazing Nurse Nanako , Divergence Eve ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff members include:

KOTOKO is performing the anime's ending theme song "SAY-BYE!!"

WWWave Corporation 's Deregula anime label is producing the anime.

Eroki and Konoshiro debuted the manga in March 2020 on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app. Shogakukan published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on February 19.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block.

Source: Press release