Kodama Tales Licenses Crows, Cyberblue, Beautiful Place, 2 More Manga

Kodama Tales announced the following manga licenses daily from Tuesday to Saturday:



Image via Kodama Tales' X/Twitter account © Jiro Matsumoto, Hero's Inc., Kodama Tales

January 2027In a near-future Japan shaped by civil war, high school students are organized into armed “volunteer” units to help maintain order.

Shimon Hanazawa decides to enroll at Seishin Girls' Academy as a trooper, an unprecedented move for a prim and proper Advanced Placement student. But she ends up placed under the direction of Momoko Takasaka, the most unruly and unpredictable student around...

Does Shimon have what it takes to survive Momoko's chaos...and the battlefield itself?





Image via Kodama Tales' X/Twitter account © Shiten Akiyama, Shonengahosha, Kodama Tales

January 2027Mieko Fujiwara is a burnt-out office worker nearing the end of her twenties. After observing a group of carefree teens and longing for the life she used to have, Mieko drunkenly puts on her old school uniform and heads to the park, hoping to recapture even just the tiniest bit of who she used to be. Once there, she has a chance encounter with an impossibly handsome young man that will change her life forever.





Image via Kodama Tales' X/Twitter account © Hanaichi Nozaki, Shiro Yoshida, Nihonbungeisha, Kodama Tales

April 2027Gen Suzuki has never had the best luck; raised in an orphanage, the only light in his life is his childhood friend, Mayu. When she gets saddled with a life-destroying amount of debt, Gen decides to bet both of their futures on a daring plan to rob an illegal underground casino. Can Gen turn his fortunes around, or will he lose more than his money in this world of high-stakes gambling and dangerous criminals?





Image via Kodama Tales' X/Twitter account © Hiroshi Takahashi, Akita Shoten, Kodama Tales

Crows

February 2027Harumichi Bouya transfers into Suzuran All-Boys High School, a school so notorious for its uniformed delinquents that locals call them the. What begins as one transfer student's casual brawls becomes an escalating war between factions, gangs, and legends, with bonds forged in violence and loyalty pushed past the breaking point.





Image via Kodama Tales' X/Twitter account © Tetsuo Hara, Coamix, Kodama Tales

Q1 2027 (Hardcover)On the harsh and unforgiving planet of Tinos, no one notices when a corrupt government official brutally murders Blue, a young gunslinger. However, the planet's corrupt elite have unwittingly set the stage for their own downfall, as Blue is soon resurrected as an unstoppable cyborg intent on carving a bloody path of vengeance across the galaxy!



