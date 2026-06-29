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Kodama Tales Licenses Crows, Cyberblue, Beautiful Place, 2 More Manga

posted on by Anita Tai
Also licensed: Horizon, Casino Gui

Kodama Tales announced the following manga licenses daily from Tuesday to Saturday:

Announcement image for Beautiful World
Image via Kodama Tales' X/Twitter account
© Jiro Matsumoto, Hero's Inc., Kodama Tales

Title: beautiful place
Author(s): Jiro Matsumoto
Release: January 2027
Summary: In a near-future Japan shaped by civil war, high school students are organized into armed “volunteer” units to help maintain order.

Shimon Hanazawa decides to enroll at Seishin Girls' Academy as a trooper, an unprecedented move for a prim and proper Advanced Placement student. But she ends up placed under the direction of Momoko Takasaka, the most unruly and unpredictable student around...

Does Shimon have what it takes to survive Momoko's chaos...and the battlefield itself? 


Announcement image for Horizon
Image via Kodama Tales' X/Twitter account
© Shiten Akiyama, Shonengahosha, Kodama Tales

Title: Horizon
Author(s): Shiten Akiyama
Release: January 2027
Summary: Mieko Fujiwara is a burnt-out office worker nearing the end of her twenties. After observing a group of carefree teens and longing for the life she used to have, Mieko drunkenly puts on her old school uniform and heads to the park, hoping to recapture even just the tiniest bit of who she used to be. Once there, she has a chance encounter with an impossibly handsome young man that will change her life forever. 


Announcement image for Casino Gui
Image via Kodama Tales' X/Twitter account
© Hanaichi Nozaki, Shiro Yoshida, Nihonbungeisha, Kodama Tales

Title: Casino Gui
Author(s): Hanaichi Nozaki, Shiro Yoshida
Release: April 2027
Summary: Gen Suzuki has never had the best luck; raised in an orphanage, the only light in his life is his childhood friend, Mayu. When she gets saddled with a life-destroying amount of debt, Gen decides to bet both of their futures on a daring plan to rob an illegal underground casino. Can Gen turn his fortunes around, or will he lose more than his money in this world of high-stakes gambling and dangerous criminals? 


Announcement image for Crows
Image via Kodama Tales' X/Twitter account
© Hiroshi Takahashi, Akita Shoten, Kodama Tales

Title: Crows
Author(s): Hiroshi Takahashi
Release: February 2027
Summary: Harumichi Bouya transfers into Suzuran All-Boys High School, a school so notorious for its uniformed delinquents that locals call them the Crows. What begins as one transfer student's casual brawls becomes an escalating war between factions, gangs, and legends, with bonds forged in violence and loyalty pushed past the breaking point. 


Announcement image for Cyberblue
Image via Kodama Tales' X/Twitter account
© Tetsuo Hara, Coamix, Kodama Tales

Title: Cyber Blue
Author(s): Tetsuo Hara
Release: Q1 2027 (Hardcover)
Summary: On the harsh and unforgiving planet of Tinos, no one notices when a corrupt government official brutally murders Blue, a young gunslinger. However, the planet's corrupt elite have unwittingly set the stage for their own downfall, as Blue is soon resurrected as an unstoppable cyborg intent on carving a bloody path of vengeance across the galaxy!


Source: Kodama Tales' X/Twitter account

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