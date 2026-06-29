Koei Tecmo Develops Tentatively Titled 'Fuji' Game Project

"IP360" government grant to fund action game with oriental visuals

Image via Koei Tecmo © Koei Tecmo

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) revealed through its IP360 project on Friday Koei Tecmo 's new temporarily titled "Fuji" game project. The listing describes the project as an "action game" with "oriental" visuals.

The "IP360 -Toward 20 Trillion Yen-" initiative is a government grant for select media projects with the goal of increasing overseas sales of Japanese content to 20 trillion yen by 2033.

Other grant recipients include projects (not limited to new IP development) by Arc System Works , Konami Digital Entertainment , Square Enix , Sega , Aniplex , Trigger , MAPPA , and many others.

Koei Tecmo is known for games such as the Warriors series, Atelier series, Nobunaga's Ambition , Dead or Alive , Ninja Gaiden , Wild Hearts , Nioh , and Romance of the Three Kingdoms .

Koei Tecmo recenlty announced a new game in its Atelier franchise titled Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom & the Guide of Memories . The game will launch in early 2027 worldwide for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry via Hachima Kikō