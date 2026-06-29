Let Me Fix You Anime Streams Promotional Video

Video debuted on June 21

The official YouTube channel for the short anime of Sakura Kurihara 's Let Me Fix You ( Kimi o Tsumugu ) yuri manga streamed a promotional video for the anime on June 21.

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English manga publisher BluPetal launched a Kickstarter campaign on March 13 to release the manga in English. The campaign sought to raise US$3,000 by April 11, an amount that it reached within hours. The campaign eventually raised US$28,149, and it reached all of its stretch goals. Let Me Fix You will be BluPetal 's first published work.

BluPetal describes the manga:

Let Me Fix You (Kimi wo Tsumugu) is a critically acclaimed Yuri manga that blends the macabre with the deeply tender. The story follows Tsumugi, a quiet, skilled seamstress who finds herself in the company of Chise—a girl who is not quite alive, yet not quite gone. As Tsumugi mends Chise's physical form with careful stitches, a delicate bond forms between the living and the undead. It is a story about the labor of love, the beauty of the "broken," and the lengths we go to for the people who make us feel whole.

Kurihara released the manga as a self-published dōjin work at Comiket 99 in December 2021. Publisher No. 9 released the manga digitally in Japan as individual chapters on February 13, and released a compiled digital version on March 1.

ani is directing the anime and designing the characters. Kam' kamon is the art director. Xaryen is the compositing director of photography. badbrix is the in-between animation director and color key artist.

The anime's official X/Twitter account announced in May that the anime would debut in mid-June. The account stated the staff "will still publish whatever is already started and paid, but without Buta Productions or [the anime's former animation producer] FAR involved anymore." The remaining staff are however delaying the anime from a previously planned May release "due to the incident and the time we needed to sort things out."

The announcement added that while "the current scope of the project is secure, the future beyond that remains uncertain." The announcement explained the project was "originally intended to be much bigger than what has been announced so far," and now the project has "had to adjust the plans for everything beyond that until we find a new studio that is willing to take on the project with us."

German publisher Dokico had originally announced on April 4 that it was working with Buta Productions on the short anime, and Dokico originally announced that the short anime would begin streaming on YouTube in late May.

On May 2, a user on X/Twitter named Maryco (@Maryco02_) had made a now-deleted post accusing Federico Antonio Russo (also known as FAR ), the co-founder and co-producer of Europe-based animation studio Buta Productions , of allegedly grooming her. Maryco then stated on May 6 she would like "to formally retract" her accusations against FAR .

On May 3, the official X/Twitter account for the Let Me Fix You anime had stated the staff would "need some time to discuss with all other people involved how and whether we can continue with this project. (Without " ButaPro " / FAR )." On May 4, the manga's original creator Kurihara stated on X/Twitter that the anime would be slightly delayed.

An X/Twitter account for Ponbleu, a group that claims to represent former staff members of Buta Productions , issued a statement on May 5, stating that the former staff of Buta Productions have separated and reorganized themselves without the involvement of FAR . The statement also lists that Ponbleu is "operating as an informal entity in order to fulfill prior obligations with clients."