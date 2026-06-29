Manga Up! Global Adds The Lonely King and His Sunshine Bride's Happily Ever After, Yoshi no Zuikara, 1 More Manga

Manga UP! Global added the following manga licenses in late June:

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

The Lonely King and His Sunshine Bride's Happily Ever After

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Netoge no Seibetsu wa Sensaku NGdesu!

June 24King Wilfred is feared as the "Brutal and Tyrannical Demon King." Alicia, a princess raised among commoners, was betrothed to him in a political marriage. Though initially intimidated by Wilfred's stoic and imposing nature, Alicia slowly discovers the clumsy kindness hidden beneath his icy exterior. As Alicia's sunny, open-hearted personality begins to warm his lonely heart, what started as a bumpy political marriage turns into a unique romance!June 25Thirty-two-year-old Tohno Naruhiko has been scraping by as a manga creator for ten years, and when his latest series gets canceled, he finds himself at a crossroads. Tohno's always had his sights set on fantasy, but this time around, his editor's got another idea—a slice-of-life story set in a remote village not unlike the one where he was born and raised. Could a return to his roots be exactly the change of pace our reclusive manga creator needs?June 30Shishido Reiji, the heir to a massive conglomerate, is a high school student who falls in love in an online game.Using the premise of an event inside the game, he proposes to Sakura, a player he has feelings for, and they become a couple.However, he inadvertently learns that Sakura's true identity is Asakura Ryogo, a delinquent from his class?!An innocent, adolescentcomedy between an heir and a delinquent crossing paths in both the online and the real world.

Source: E-mail correspondence