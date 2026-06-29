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Manga Up! Global Adds The Lonely King and His Sunshine Bride's Happily Ever After, Yoshi no Zuikara, 1 More Manga

posted on by Anita Tai
Don't Pry Into People's Genders in Online Games! also licensed

Manga UP! Global added the following manga licenses in late June:

Illustration for The Lonely King and His Sunshine Bride’s Happily Ever After
Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global
Title: The Lonely King and His Sunshine Bride's Happily Ever After (Kokō no Ō to Hidamari no Hanayome ga Saikō no Fūfu ni Naru made)
Author(s): Seiichi TakayamaFalmaroRico Bekkō
Release: June 24
Summary: King Wilfred is feared as the "Brutal and Tyrannical Demon King." Alicia, a princess raised among commoners, was betrothed to him in a political marriage. Though initially intimidated by Wilfred's stoic and imposing nature, Alicia slowly discovers the clumsy kindness hidden beneath his icy exterior. As Alicia's sunny, open-hearted personality begins to warm his lonely heart, what started as a bumpy political marriage turns into a unique romance!
Illustration for Yoshi no Zuikara
Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global
Title: Yoshi no Zuikara
Author(s): Satsuki Yoshino
Release: June 25
Summary: Thirty-two-year-old Tohno Naruhiko has been scraping by as a manga creator for ten years, and when his latest series gets canceled, he finds himself at a crossroads. Tohno's always had his sights set on fantasy, but this time around, his editor's got another idea—a slice-of-life story set in a remote village not unlike the one where he was born and raised. Could a return to his roots be exactly the change of pace our reclusive manga creator needs?
Illustration for Don't Pry Into People's Genders in Online Games!
Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global
Title: Don't Pry Into People's Genders in Online Games! (Netoge no Seibetsu wa Sensaku NGdesu!)
Author(s): Island Takarano
Release: June 30
Summary: Shishido Reiji, the heir to a massive conglomerate, is a high school student who falls in love in an online game.
Using the premise of an event inside the game, he proposes to Sakura, a player he has feelings for, and they become a couple.
However, he inadvertently learns that Sakura's true identity is Asakura Ryogo, a delinquent from his class?!
An innocent, adolescent BL comedy between an heir and a delinquent crossing paths in both the online and the real world.

Source: E-mail correspondence
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