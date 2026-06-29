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Manga Up! Global Adds The Lonely King and His Sunshine Bride's Happily Ever After, Yoshi no Zuikara, 1 More Manga
posted on by Anita Tai
Don't Pry Into People's Genders in Online Games! also licensed
Manga UP! Global added the following manga licenses in late June:Title: The Lonely King and His Sunshine Bride's Happily Ever After (Kokō no Ō to Hidamari no Hanayome ga Saikō no Fūfu ni Naru made)
Author(s): Seiichi Takayama, Falmaro, Rico Bekkō
Release: June 24
Summary: King Wilfred is feared as the "Brutal and Tyrannical Demon King." Alicia, a princess raised among commoners, was betrothed to him in a political marriage. Though initially intimidated by Wilfred's stoic and imposing nature, Alicia slowly discovers the clumsy kindness hidden beneath his icy exterior. As Alicia's sunny, open-hearted personality begins to warm his lonely heart, what started as a bumpy political marriage turns into a unique romance!
Title: Yoshi no Zuikara
Author(s): Satsuki Yoshino
Release: June 25
Summary: Thirty-two-year-old Tohno Naruhiko has been scraping by as a manga creator for ten years, and when his latest series gets canceled, he finds himself at a crossroads. Tohno's always had his sights set on fantasy, but this time around, his editor's got another idea—a slice-of-life story set in a remote village not unlike the one where he was born and raised. Could a return to his roots be exactly the change of pace our reclusive manga creator needs?
Title: Don't Pry Into People's Genders in Online Games! (Netoge no Seibetsu wa Sensaku NGdesu!)
Author(s): Island Takarano
Release: June 30
Summary: Shishido Reiji, the heir to a massive conglomerate, is a high school student who falls in love in an online game.
Using the premise of an event inside the game, he proposes to Sakura, a player he has feelings for, and they become a couple.
However, he inadvertently learns that Sakura's true identity is Asakura Ryogo, a delinquent from his class?!
An innocent, adolescent BL comedy between an heir and a delinquent crossing paths in both the online and the real world.
Source: E-mail correspondence