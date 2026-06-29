Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Game's New Trailer Introduces Samurai Outriders

Samurai Outriders feature Ghost Rider, Blade, Loki, Deadpool

Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed at the EVO 2026 event on Sunday a new trailer for PlayStation Studios , Arc System Works , and Marvel Games' Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls 4v4 tag team fighter game. The trailer highlights the Samurai Outriders team, featuring Ghost Rider, Blade, Loki, and Deadpool. The video also introduces the new stage Asgard. The game will also launch an open beta for PlayStation 5 and PC on July 24-26 (July 24-27 in Japan).

English Version

Japanese Version

The voice cast for the characters includes:

The game will launch for PS5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 6 (August 7 in Japan).

The game's Ultimate Edition includes pre-order bonuses, five character costumes, animated chromatic colors unlocked for all 20 launch characters, and the Year One pass that will include four characters and one stage.

Other launch characters include: Ms. Marvel, Spider-Man, Peni Parker, Star-Lord, Storm, Wolverine, Magik, Danger, Doctor Doom, Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Panther, Magneto, Goblin, and Carnage.

The game will have an Episode Mode single-player game mode, which will present a story in a motion comic format. The developers stated "a renowned writer from the original Marvel Comics " is helping build the world and write the story of Episode Mode.