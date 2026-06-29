Petals of Reincarnation Manga Ends With 25th Volume

Series debuted in May 2014

Mikihisa Konishi announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Friday the Petals of Reincarnation ( Reincarnation no Kaben ) manga is entering its final battle and will end in the 25th volume.

The manga's story centers on Tōya Senji, a high school boy who, despite excelling academically, sees himself as average due to constantly comparing himself to his overachieving older brother. He desires to excel in something and become special. He encounters a long-absent classmate named Haito Luo Buffett, whom he deems as someone exceptionally talented. He learns from her that she used a "branch of reincarnation" to claim talent from her "past life," where she was the legendary swordsman Miyamoto Musashi, effectively becoming a "Returner," a person reincarnated with their past life talent. Tōya also learns from Haito that there are other Returners, who have more ambitious plans with their talents.

Konishi launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Comic Blade magazine in May 2014, but transferred it to the magazine's online website in September 2014 due to the magazine ceasing publication. Mag Garden will ship the 24th volume on July 9.

A television anime adaptation premiered in April on Tokyo MX , BTV , and other networks. Mag Garden announced the anime adaptation in August 2024 as part of the series' 10th anniversary celebration.

HIDIVE is co-producing and streaming the anime.