Red River Anime Reveals Ending Theme Song Artist Miisha Shimizu

Ending theme song is titled "Reunion"

The official X (formerly) account for the television anime of'smanga revealed on Monday thatwill perform its ending theme song titled "Reunion."

The anime will premiere in NTV 's "AnichU" programming block on July 7 at 25:35 (effectively, July 8 at 1:35 a.m.), and on BS NTV on July 8.

The cast includes:

) is directing the anime at) is overseeing the series scripts, and) is designing the characters.is composing the music, whileis the sound director.is credited for sound production.is performing the anime's opening theme song "Akatsuki no Sora" (Dawn Sky).

Historical researchers include Kimiyoshi Matsumura and Daisuke Yoshida , who are members of the Japanese Institute of Anatolian Archaeology as part of the Middle Eastern Culture Center in Japan.

Viz Media started releasing the manga in English in 2004, and released all 28 volumes between 2004 to 2010. The company then started re-releasing the manga in 3-in-1 omnibus editions in October 2024, and released the seventh omnibus volume on April 21.

Viz Media describes the manga's first volume:

Yuri, a pretty Japanese girl, is ecstatic after passing her college entrance exam and having her first kiss with her childhood friend-turned boyfriend. However, her luck soon changes. She starts to notice that water becomes agitated whenever she goes near it. One night, hands appear out of a puddle on the street and drag her into the water! Transported to an ancient village in the Middle East, she is then captured by armed troops and taken to the Queen's palace for a human sacrifice.

Shinohara originally serialized the manga from 1995 to 2002 in Shogakukan 's Shōjo Comic ( Sho-Comi ) magazine.

The manga inspired a stage play by the famed all-female Takarazuka Revue troupe in 2018.