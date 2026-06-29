Satosumi Takaguchi Launches New Manga Diamond's Blues

Manga about middle-aged men secretly protecting pretty college girl Konami Tsukushi launched on June 24

Kadokawa 's Comic Bridge online manga magazine launched on June 24 Satosumi Takaguchi 's new manga titled Diamond's Blues: Konami Tsukushi to 7-nin no Ojisan (Diamond's Blues: Konami Tsukushi and the Seven Middle-Aged Men).

Image via Comic Bridge ©Satosumi Takaguchi, Kadokawa

The manga centers on college student Konami Tsukushi, who is ranked among the world's most beautiful faces, but is unaware of her own beauty. Her beauty and naivety often lead her to trouble, but a group of usually unimpressive and mysterious middle-aged men who live in the same apartment building as Konami secretly save her and resolve any trouble for her.

Takaguchi launched the ongoing Bokura wa Mada Sora no Yume wo Mienai ( Our dreams are still beyond the sky ) manga on the pixiv Comic website in May 2025, then on Futabasha 's Web Action platform in October that same year. Futabasha published the manga's second compiled book volume on March 17.

Takaguchi launched the Grandma no Yūutsu ( Grandmother's Melancholy ) manga in Futabasha 's JOUR magazine in 2016.

The series inspired a live-action series adaptation in April 2024.

Takaguchi's Hana no Asuka-gumi! manga ran in Kadokawa 's Asukawa magazine from 1985 to 1995. The manga was adapted into an original video anime ( OVA ) titled Hana no Asuka-gumi! Shin Kabukichō Story in 1987, and a spinoff OVA titled Hana no Asuka-gumi! 2: Lonely Cats Battle Royale released in 1990.

Takaguchi also created the Shout Out Loud! manga in 1996, Thirsty for Love manga in 2001, and Can't Win With You! manga in 2003, which were all published in English.

Source: Comic Bridge





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