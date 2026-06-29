Sirotan TV Anime Reveals Promo Video, Cast

The official website for the Sirotan television anime based on Creative Yoko 's seal mascot revealed a promotional video and three more cast members:

Image via Sirotan anime's website © CREATIVE YOKO/TVアニメ『しろたん』製作委員会

The anime stars (pictured above from left to right, starting with top row):

Aoi Yūki as Sirotan (previously announced)

as (previously announced) Miyu Hanasaki as Rakkoinu

as Rakkoinu Rina Hidaka as Sheru

as Sheru Riyo Iwai as Ramune

Image via sirotan.fun © CREATIVE YOKO/TVアニメ『しろたん』製作委員会

The anime will premiere onthis fall.

Yūki stars as the white seal Sirotan . The voice actress previously voiced the character in a short animation on the Sirotan TV YouTube channel.

Arisa Okada is directing the television series at Lesprit , and Sei Yoshitsuki is overseeing and writing the series scripts. TV Asahi and Shinei Animation are producing the series.

Creative Yoko designed the mascot character in August 1999. The Japan Anniversary Association declared August 8 as Sirotan Day in 2019.

