Spirits & Cat Ears Manga Ends After 12 Years

Volumes 12, 13 to ship simultaneously at year's end

Image via Amazon Japan © Kadokawa, Miyuki Nakayama

The August issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Cune issue published the final chapter of Miyuki Nakayama 's Spirits & Cat Ears ( Kudamimi no Neko ) manga on Friday. Kadokawa plans to publish the final volumes, 12 and 13, simultaneously at the end of this year.

Yen Press publishes the story in English and describes the story:

Neneko Iizuna is a shy girl with a secret: cat ears. Embarrassed over her feline appearance, Neneko has retreated from the world. But when she receives a letter asking her to become the miko of an infirmary, she finds herself taking on the unexpected challenge of exorcism! Is this young cat girl up to the task of taking on the spirits? And can she get along with her new co-workers?

Nakayama ( Blend S ) began the series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in January 2014. It moved to Monthly Comic Cune in November 2017. Kadokawa shipped the 11th volume in June 2022. Yen Press shipped the 11th volume in September 2023.

The manga has inspired two drama CDs.

Nakayama's Shota x Oni (or Shota Oni ) boys-love manga is inspiring an anime titled Ore to Yu Nii! (Me and Older Brother Yu). The manga's sixth compiled volume had announced the anime adaptation in March 2025. Nakayama debuted the manga on the Comic CMOA website as part of the launch for Square Enix 's boys-love manga label "Gangan BLiss" in September 2021. The series is also on Manga UP! , ebookjapan, LINE Manga, and Kindle Store.

Yen Press is also publishing Nakayama's B lend-S manga in English. Yen Press shipped the fourth compiled book volume on March 24.

Source: Comic Cune August issue

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