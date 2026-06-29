Stardust Telepath Manga Ends in 7th Volume

Series debuted in 2019

Image via Amazon Japan © Rasuko Ōkuma, Houbunsha

Rasuko Ōkuma revealed in the sixth volume of the Stardust Telepath ( Hoshikuzu Telepath ) manga on Friday the series will end in the next volume.

The story follows a shy girl named Umika who is afraid of speaking with others and has trouble making friends. One day, a transfer student named Yū appears. As it turns out, she is a (self-professed) alien who can read others' feelings by touching her forehead against theirs.

The four-panel manga debuted in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara magazine in May 2019, and began its serialization that July.

The manga inspired a live-action television series in June 2024, as well as an anime that premiered in October 2023 and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The manga was nominated for Best Printed Manga in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021.

