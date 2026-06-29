The Bugle Call: Song of War Fantasy War Manga Gets TV Anime in 2027

CyberAgent announced on Tuesday that its CA Soa anime studio is producing a television anime adaptation of Mozuku Sora and Higoro Tōmori 's The Bugle Call: Song of War ( Sensō Kyōshitsu ) manga that will premiere in 2027. CyberAgent unveiled a teaser trailer and visual for the anime.

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Image courtesy of CyberAgent ©Mozuku Sora, Higoro Toumori/Shueisha,The Bugle Call Partners

Shinya Watada ( Rock is a Lady's Modesty , Aikatsu Stars! , Gundam Build Fighters Try ) is directing the anime at CA Soa, and Michiro Tsuchiya ( Akane-banashi , ClassicaLoid , Suikoden: The Anime ) is in charge of the series scripts. Michinori Chiba ( Basilisk , Sk8 the Infinity , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is designing the characters, and Hitomi Kotō ( Sparks of Tomorrow ) is composing the music. Hiroshi Arisawa is the action animator. Kanetake Ebikawa is credited for concept design, while Takayuki Yanase is designing the props. Shirogumi is handling the CG animation for the anime.

Viz Media publishes the series in English and describes the story:

In Arboral Year 1294, the world is dominated by nine massive towers known as the Spires—remnants of an advanced civilization, they are filled with lost secrets and powerful knowledge that nations struggle to possess. Luca is a bugler in a mercenary company who wants nothing more than to leave the battlefield behind and become a true musician, a maestro. But marked as one of the enigmatic Branch-hexed, and gifted with the strange ability to see the sound of his instrument, Luca finds himself drawn reluctantly into a war of epic proportions!



Left for dead after a battle, Luca is saved by the mysterious Pontiff and learns he is not the only person with unusual powers. The Pontiff has formed a special team of Branch-hexed individuals he plans to use to help him defeat rival empires—and Luca learns that his powers, rather than being an escape from the battlefield, now force him to be a muse of massacre.

Sora and Tōmori launched the series in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in June 2022. The manga moved to the seasonal Jump SQ. RISE magazine in April earlier this year. Shueisha shipped the 13th compiled book volume on February 4. Shueisha had stated last September the manga was headed toward its "final battle."

Viz Media released the sixth volume in English on April 7.

Source: Press release