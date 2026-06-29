The Kept Man of the Princess Knight TV Anime's Teaser Video Reveals More Staff Members, January 2027 Debut

Anime's teaser visual, character visuals also revealed

Kadokawa revealed on Monday the teaser promotional video, teaser visual, additional staff members, and January 2027 debut for the television anime adaptation of Toru Shirogane 's The Kept Man of the Princess Knight ( Himekishi-sama no Himo ) light novel series.

Character designer Hisao Ishii drew the below teaser visual:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©白金透/KADOKAWA/姫騎士様のヒモ製作委員会

Kadokawa also revealed visuals for the main characters:

Junichi Suwabe as Matthew

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©白金透/KADOKAWA/姫騎士様のヒモ製作委員会

Mikako Komatsu as Arwin

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©白金透/KADOKAWA/姫騎士様のヒモ製作委員会

Newly announced staff members include:

©白金透/KADOKAWA/姫騎士様のヒモ製作委員会

Hisao Ishii

) is directing the series at) is designing the characters based on the original light novel designs by) is in charge of series scripts.

Yen Press publishes the novels in English and describes the story:

The Dungeon City is a wicked place filled with crime, debauchery, and death. Its one shining light is Arwin, the beautiful Crimson Princess Knight. She and her brave party of adventurers descend into the dungeon at the city's center, seeking a legendary treasure with the power to rebuild the princess's fallen kingdom. Many yearn to be by her side, but that spot is already taken by Matthew, a man despised by all in town as a cowardly weakling. Everyone thinks he is scum who just spends her hard-earned money on booze, women, and gambling. No one in the city—not even the princess knight— knows what Matthew is truly capable of.

Shirogane's light novel series reached over 200,000 copies in circulation and won the 28th annual Dengeki Novel Awards grand prize. Kadokawa will ship the seventh novel volume on July 10. Yen Press will ship the sixth volume on August 11.

Keyyang launched a manga adaptation of the light novel series. Kadokawa shipped the third compiled book volume in December 2024. Yen Press publishes the manga in English and shipped the third compiled book volume on January 6.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.