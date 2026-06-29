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Variety: Netflix Developing Live-Action Persona Series
posted on by Anita Tai
Entertainment industry news outlet Variety reported on Monday that Netflix is developing a live-action series based on the Persona video game series from Atlus. Although Variety noted that each main game in the franchise has its own story setting, its report did not specify if the planned adaptation is based on a particular game entry.
Christopher Monfette (last two Star Trek: Picard seasons, 12 Monkeys, 9-1-1, Vision Quest) would serve as executive producer, showrunner, and writer. 21 Laps Entertainment's Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Free Guy, Deadpool & Wolverine) and Robert Atwood, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson will executive produce. Sega's Toru Nakahara will also executive produce.
Persona is a spinoff of the Shin Megami Tensei video game franchise developed by Atlus and owned by Sega. The role-playing game series debuted with the first game in 1996 for the Sony PlayStation console.
Persona 3 Reload, the remake of Atlus' Persona 3 RPG, launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam in February 2024. The game was also available for Xbox Game Pass at launch. The game launched for Nintendo Switch 2 in October.
Persona 4 Revival, a remake of Sega's original 2008 role-playing game, will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox series X|S, Xbox PC with Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam on February 18, 2027. The original Persona 4 launched for PlayStation 2 in 2008. The game received a port forPlayStation Vita in 2011 under the title Persona 4 Golden. The franchise inspired several spin-off games, including Persona 4 Arena and its sequel Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, and Persona 4: Dancing All Night.
Persona 5 shipped for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G.
The Persona 5 Royal (Persona 5 The Royale in Japan) role-playing game launched for PS4 in Japan in October 2019. The game launched in the Americas and Europe in March 2020. The game got a Nintendo Switch release in October 2022.
Atlus confirmed earlier in June that it is developing Persona 6 for PlayStation 5, Xbox series X|S, Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud, and PC via Steam.
Source: Variety (Joe Otterson)