Variety: Netflix Developing Live-Action Persona Series

Star Trek: Picard's Christopher Monfette serves as executive producer, showrunner, writer

Image via Persona franchise's website © ATLUS. ©SEGA.

Entertainment industry news outlet Variety reported on Monday that Netflix is developing a live-action series based on the Persona video game series from Atlus . Although Variety noted that each main game in the franchise has its own story setting, its report did not specify if the planned adaptation is based on a particular game entry.

Christopher Monfette (last two Star Trek: Picard seasons, 12 Monkeys, 9-1-1, Vision Quest) would serve as executive producer, showrunner, and writer. 21 Laps Entertainment's Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Free Guy, Deadpool & Wolverine) and Robert Atwood, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson will executive produce. Sega 's Toru Nakahara will also executive produce.

Persona is a spinoff of the Shin Megami Tensei video game franchise developed by Atlus and owned by Sega . The role-playing game series debuted with the first game in 1996 for the Sony PlayStation console.

Persona 3 Reload , the remake of Atlus ' Persona 3 RPG, launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam in February 2024. The game was also available for Xbox Game Pass at launch. The game launched for Nintendo Switch 2 in October.

Persona 4 Revival , a remake of Sega 's original 2008 role-playing game, will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox series X|S, Xbox PC with Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam on February 18, 2027. The original Persona 4 launched for PlayStation 2 in 2008. The game received a port forPlayStation Vita in 2011 under the title Persona 4 Golden . The franchise inspired several spin-off games, including Persona 4 Arena and its sequel Persona 4 Arena Ultimax , and Persona 4: Dancing All Night .

Persona 5 shipped for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G .

The Persona 5 Royal ( Persona 5 The Royale in Japan) role-playing game launched for PS4 in Japan in October 2019. The game launched in the Americas and Europe in March 2020. The game got a Nintendo Switch release in October 2022.

Atlus confirmed earlier in June that it is developing Persona 6 for PlayStation 5, Xbox series X|S, Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud, and PC via Steam .

Source: Variety (Joe Otterson)