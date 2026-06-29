Voice Actor Kenichi Suzumura Returns From Hiatus

took hiatus in February due to adjustment disorder

Image via Intention's website © Intention Co. Ltd.

The talent agency Intention announced on Monday thatwill gradually return to voice acting work.

Suzumura went on hiatus in February earlier this year. Intention explained at the time that Suzumura had been in poor health, and doctors diagnosed the issue as adjustment disorder.

Suzumura is known for his roles as Sōgo Okita in the Gintama series, Shinn Asuka in the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny television anime and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM anime film, and Masato Hijirikawa of the Uta no Prince Sama series, among others. He has roles in some upcoming anime, including returning roles as Nezu in the the second half of Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers and Julius Rapha Holfort in the second season of Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs .

Suzumura started the Intention talent agency in 2009. He voiced the character of Bravern in Brave Bang Bravern! , and Shinichirō Niwa in Dog Signal . He also voiced Obanai Iguro in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc anime and the first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle film. Most recently, he voiced Nezu in Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers . He won the Singing Award in the 19th Annual Seiyū Awards last March for performing in Brave Bang Bravern!

Suzumura went on a previous hiatus due to his health in May 2024, and gradually resumed his work two months later.

Sources: Intention, Comic Natalie