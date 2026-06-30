Actor Michael Byrne Dies at 82

Image via Conway Van Gelder Grant © Wolf Marloh, CVGG

British actor Michael Byrne died on June 20 at the age of 82.

The actor played the role of an Elder in the 2009 live-action Blood: The Last Vampire film.

Byrne has had a prolific career in film spanning from 1963 to 2022, including notable roles in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 as Grindelwald, Gangs of New York as Horace Greeley, Diana as Christiaan Barnard, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade as Colonel Vogel.

He also had a prominent theater career beginning with his entry into the National Theatre in 1964. He starred in "Uncle Vanya" at the Theatre Royal in Bath in 2019.

He trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama and met his wife, Carole Nimmons, while touring with the Arena theatre company in 1962



Sources: Guardian (Michael Coveney), Variety (Matt Minton)