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Anomalith Survival Horror Game's Trailer Previews Story
posted on by Alex Mateo
Game launches for PS5, Switch 2, PC on October 29
FuRyu began streaming on Tuesday an English-subtitled trailer for ANOMALITH, an anomaly horror survival action game, and it previews the story:
The company will release the game for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam on October 29. Winning Entertainment Group (formerly Natsume Atari) is developing the game.
The company describes the game:
The year 19**; Spatial anomalies known as “Otherworlds” have appeared without warning. The government's “Danger Zone Countermeasures Office” has been unsuccessful in repelling the threat and determining its origin. Players take control of investigator Reona Minazuki, who has been awakened from a 10-year slumber inside an anomaly known as the “Sarcophogus” and acquired a keen sensitivity to the Otherworlds. Working alongside her colleagues and commanding officers, Reona strives not only to protect humanity but help a dear friend.
Humanity Has Declined creator Romeo Tanaka is writing the scenario, Elden Ring and Witch Hat Atelier composer Yuka Kitamura is composing the soundtrack, and MON (NisiOisin's Legends series) is designing the characters.