Bananya Franchise Confirms New 10th Anniversary Anime Debuting on July 10

The staff for the Bananya television anime confirmed on Tuesday Bananya At Home Party , a new anime to celebrate the first Bananya anime's 10th anniversary. The staff also unveiled the new anime's main promotional video, key visual, cast and staff members, and July 10 premiere. The video announces and previews the theme song "Nyan-derful☆Nyan-derland" by TAMAchan .

Image via Bananya At Home Party anime's website ©ばなにゃらばーず, Q-lia.

The new anime's story centers on a kitten that woke up in an unfamiliar world full of Bananya creatures, and realizes that the kitten itself has also turned into a Bananya . Together with other Bananyas, the kitten sets off on a journey across forests and mountains to find a little one's lost shiny treasure.

Yūki Kaji returns to voice Bananya and other characters, and Ayumu Murase returns to voice Baby Sweet and other characters.

Yūki Kaji as Bananya

Image via Bananya At Home Party anime's website ©ばなにゃらばーず, Q-lia.

Ayumu Murase as Baby Sweet

Image via Bananya At Home Party anime's website ©ばなにゃらばーず, Q-lia.

Voice actors who make their debuts in the franchise as guest cast members include:

Atsumi Tanezaki as Nora Bananya

Image via Bananya At Home Party anime's website ©ばなにゃらばーず, Q-lia.

Yuina Itō as Chibi Bananya

Image via Bananya At Home Party anime's website ©ばなにゃらばーず, Q-lia.

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Noppo Bananya

Image via Bananya At Home Party anime's website ©ばなにゃらばーず, Q-lia.

Kyō Yatate ( Sockie's Frontier Quest ) is returning to direct the anime at TMS Entertainment Studio 6 and Lesprit . Yatate is also the anime's animation character designer and is in charge of storyboards. Masahiro Takata ( Super Seisyun Brothers director, scriptwriter) is writing the scripts again.

Additional new and returning staff members include:

The anime will debut on July 10 at 9:00 a.m. JST on the d Anime Store , U-NEXT , DMM TV , Anime Hōdai , and other streaming services in Japan. Crunchyroll will screen the anime's world premiere at Anime Expo on July 4.

Q-LiA launched the Bananya mascot character in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the first television anime as it aired in summer 2016, and Discotek released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD with an English dub in summer 2018. Crunchyroll then streamed the second season in fall 2019 worldwide except Asia. Bananya Around the World , the anime's third season, debuted in October 2024. Crunchyroll also streamed the anime.