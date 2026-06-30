Bananya Franchise Gets Cat-Collecting Mobile Game for Release in Summer

TMS announced on Monday it is partnering with Crunchyroll to launch the Bananya Buddies mobile game, inspired by the Bananya character, for iOS and Android this summer exclusively on the Crunchyroll Game Vault. The is available for pre-registration on Google Play now.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Crunchyroll, LLC, TMC

The mobile game features cat-collecting and a variety of mini-games.

The game will be available in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish - Latin America, and Spanish - Spain.

Bananya At Home Party , a new anime to celebrate the first Bananya anime's 10th anniversary, will premiere on July 10 at 9:00 a.m. JST on the d Anime Store , U-NEXT , DMM TV , Anime Hōdai , and other streaming services in Japan. Crunchyroll will screen the anime's world premiere at Anime Expo on July 4.

The new anime's story centers on a kitten that woke up in an unfamiliar world full of Bananya creatures, and realizes that the kitten itself has also turned into a Bananya. Together with other Bananyas, the kitten sets off on a journey across forests and mountains to find a little one's lost shiny treasure.

Q-LiA launched the Bananya mascot character in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the first television anime as it aired in summer 2016, and Discotek released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD with an English dub in summer 2018. Crunchyroll then streamed the second season in fall 2019 worldwide except Asia. Bananya Around the World , the anime's third season, debuted in October 2024. Crunchyroll also streamed the anime.

Source: Press release