Blade & Bastard Anime's Teaser Reveals Main Staff, 2027 Debut on HIDIVE

Warner Bros. Japan revealed the teaser promotional video, main staff, and 2027 debut for the television anime of writer Kumo Kagyu and illustrator so-bin 's Blade & Bastard light novel series on Tuesday. HIDIVE also announced on Tuesday that it will exclusively stream the anime simultaneously with its Japanese release as part of its 2027 lineup.

Tomoki Kobayashi ( Akame ga KILL! , Summer Pockets , Utawarerumono ) is directing the anime at Xingfu Entertainment. Naruhisa Arakawa (Kingdom, Let's Make a Mug Too , There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... ) is in charge of series scripts, Rina Iwamoto ( Akuma no Memumemu-chan , Magical Suite Prism Nana ) is designing the characters, Kisuke Koizumi ( Anne Shirley , Chainsaw Man , My Happy Marriage ) is the sound director, and Hayato Matsuo ( Heaven's Design Team , The World God Only Knows ) is composing the music.

Image via Blade & Bastard franchise's X/Twitter account ©Kumo Kagyu,so-bin 2024 ©2024 Drecom Co., Ltd. Wizardry™ is a trademark of Drecom Co., Ltd.

J-Novel Club publishes the novel simultaneously with the Japanese release, and describes the dark fantasy set in the world of the pioneering computer role-playing game franchise Wizardry :

Deep in the unexplored reaches of the dungeon, a corpse is discovered―one that shouldn't exist. After Iarumas is resurrected, his memories of life before death are gone, and he spends his days delving into the dungeon to retrieve the bodies of dead adventurers. Can they be revived as well? Or will God reduce them to piles of ash on the altar? Either way, Iarumas collects his finder's fee. And though his skills earn him some grudging respect, he's also scorned for this cold, utilitarian attitude. The living keep their distance―Iarumas consorts primarily with the dead. That is, until he meets Garbage, a feral young swordswoman who's the sole survivor of a massacred party. With Garbage by his side, Iarumas ventures deeper, scouring the dungeon for clues to his past, avoiding monsters, traps, and the inevitability of a permanent ashen demise.

The anime stars:

Kagyu ( Goblin Slayer ) and so-bin (Overlord) launched the light novel series in December 2022. Drecom published the light novel series' sixth volume on March 10.

Makoto Fugetsu launched the manga adaptation on Drecom 's website in June 2023. Drecom published the manga's eighth compiled book volume also on March 10. Yen Press licensed the manga and released the fourth volume in English on June 23.

Source: Press release

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