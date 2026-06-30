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Crunchyroll to Stream One Piece Heroines, BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita, The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects, More Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
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Image via One Piece official X/Twitter account
© 江坂純・諏訪さやか／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it is also streaming the following titles for the summer 2026 season:

The company will also stream Crowned in a Hundred Days and the third season of the Link Click Chinese animated series.

Crunchyroll previously announced most of the titles it is streaming for the summer season.

Source: Email correspondence

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