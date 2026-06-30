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Crunchyroll to Stream One Piece Heroines, BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita, The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Iron Wok Jan!, Draw This, Then Die!, Red River, Recommendations from Iwamoto-Senpai, more
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it is also streaming the following titles for the summer 2026 season:
- BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita — July 2
- Draw This, Then Die! — July 3
- The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects — July 3
- Recommendations from Iwamoto-Senpai (Recommendation from Mr. Iwamoto) — July 4
- Iron Wok Jan! — July 5
- Let's Go Kaikigumi — July 5
- ONE PIECE HEROINES (pictured right) — July 5
- The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 3 — July 5
- A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires — July 6
- Grand Blue Dreaming Season 3 — July 6
- Red River — July 7
The company will also stream Crowned in a Hundred Days and the third season of the Link Click Chinese animated series.
Crunchyroll previously announced most of the titles it is streaming for the summer season.
Source: Email correspondence