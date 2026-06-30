Hideo Yamamoto Launches New Suiken Japan Manga

Suiken Japan debuts on July 6

This year's 31st issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine announced on Monday that Hideo Yamamoto will debut a new series titled Suiken Japan (Drunken Fist Japan) in the next issue on July 6 The magazine teases the series with the tagline "This old man is unstoppable when he drinks."

Image via Big Comic Spirits © Shogakukan Inc. 2026, Hideo Yamamoto

Yamamoto ended the HIKARI-MAN manga in June 2020. Yamamoto launched the manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in 2014. Yamamoto put the manga on hiatus from April 2016 to May 2018. The manga then went on hiatus again in May 2019 so Yamamoto could perform research, and it resumed in August 2019. The manga went on hiatus in February 2020, and resumed in the 17th issue of Weekly Big Comic Spirits in March of the same year. Shogakukan shipped the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in September 2020.

Yamamoto created Homunculus , Ichi the Killer , Okama Hakusho , and the Voyeur manga. Viz Media published Voyeur and Voyeurs, Inc. in North America, while Ichi the Killer inspired several live-action adaptations and an original video anime. Director Takashi Miike oversaw the Ichi the Killer film that Media Blasters released in America, and he also made a voice cameo in the Ichi The Killer: Episode 0 anime that Central Park Media 's U.S. Manga Corps distributed. Yamamoto and Crying Freeman author Ryōichi Ikegami collaborated on the Adam to Eve ( Adam and Eve ) manga, which launched in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in 2015, and ended in 2016. Shogakukan published two volumes for the manga.