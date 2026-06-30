News
Hima-Ten! Manga Ends
posted on by Anita Tai
Series debuted in July 2024
This year's 31st issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter of Genki Ono's Hima-Ten! manga on Monday.
Viz publishes the series in English and describes the story:
Follow the romances of part-time house cleaner, full-time student, Iemori and high school CEO Himari in this romantic comedy.
Ono launched the series in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2024. Shueisha shipped the ninth compiled book volume on May 1 and will ship the 10th compiled book volume on July 3. The 11th and final volume will ship on September 4. Viz will ship the first volume in English on July 13.
Source: Shonen Jump issue 31