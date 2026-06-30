Hima-Ten! Manga Ends

If you've already played Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition before, you won't experience anything new here. But if it's your first time on this rodeo or you want to take the game on the go, hop in and enjoy the ride.

― It's been a few years since the release of one of the best character action games in the past decade, Devil May Cry 5, and now it's finally here on Nintendo Switch 2 in the Devil Hunter ...