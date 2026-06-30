Hiroshi Shimomoto's Delinquent Gacha Manga Ends

Final volume ships on September 4

Image via Amazon © Hiroshi Shimomoto, Shueisha

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ published the final chapter of Hiroshi Shimomoto 's Delinquent Gacha ( Gachankee ) manga on Tuesday. The third and final compiled book volume will ship on September 4.

The manga had entered its last arc on June 16.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Jikkai High, with a low academic score of just nine, is a bottom-tier school where delinquents from all over the country gather, with new transfer students arriving almost every week. Our protagonist, Jou Sago, is terrible at fighting and spends his days being looked down on by everyone... but everything changes when the strongest of them all, Goku Hitomi, transfers in.

Shimomoto launched the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in November 2025. Shueisha published the manga's second volume on May 1.



Source: Shonen Jump+