Liar Liar Manga Ends in Next Chapter on July 27

Image via Amazon ©Funa Yukina, Haruki Kuō, konomi, Kadokawa

The August issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that'smanga, the adaptation of's light novel series of the same title, will end in the magazine's next issue on July 27.

Yen Press releases the manga in English and describes the story:

The duel to determine the ranks among students is underway at the Academy. Shortly after transferring schools, Hiroto Shinohara unseats the previous year's undisputed champion Sarasa Saionji and soon becomes the fastest student in Academy history to rise to Seven Star status—but all of this is a lie?!

Yukina launched the manga in Monthly Comic Alive in August 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in August 2023. Yen Press will release the fourth volume on July 28.

Kadokawa 's MF Bunko imprint launched Kuō's novel series with art by the Kinokonomi illustrator unit member konomi in April 2019. The novels ended with its 15th volume in November 2023. Yen Press also licensed the novels and released the seventh volume on March 10.

The novels inspired an anime, which debuted in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and also streams an English dub .

Source: Monthly Comic Alive August issue





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