Marriage Toxin TV Anime Gets 2nd Season in 2027

The final episode of the television anime for Jōmyaku and artist Mizuki Yoda 's Marriage Toxin manga revealed on Wednesday that the anime will have a second season that will debut in 2027. The staff began streaming an announcement promotional video:

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Shueisha describes the anime:

But when the Gero Family head decrees that Hikaru's sister must bear an heir to preserve the bloodline – by force if necessary – Hikaru resolves to protect her at all costs. It is then that Hikaru encounters Mei Kinosaki, a brilliant marriage swindler who becomes the target of his latest job. Realizing that the only way of solving the family succession problem and protecting his sister is through marriage, Hikaru impulsively asks Mei for help in finding a bride.

“That's the first time anyone's ever proposed like that.”

And so, with the cunning marriage swindler Mei as his advisor, elite assassin Hikaru embarks on the most challenging mission of his life: finding a wife!

Their goal: the ultimate marriage.

This is the world's toughest mission for love, brought to you by the ultimate duo – an assassin and a marriage swindler!

To win love, you've got to play with poison. A high-stakes mission for the ultimate duo begins!