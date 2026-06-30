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Marriage Toxin TV Anime Gets 2nd Season in 2027
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The final episode of the television anime for Jōmyaku and artist Mizuki Yoda's Marriage Toxin manga revealed on Wednesday that the anime will have a second season that will debut in 2027. The staff began streaming an announcement promotional video:
The anime debuted on April 7. The anime aired on Tuesdays on Kansai TV and Fuji TV's new Tuesday night programming block, titled "Ka-Anival!!" Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it airs.
Shueisha describes the anime:
For centuries, the deadly arts have been perfected by those known as the Masters. Among them, the Poison Masters of the Five Great Families hold the most fearsome power and influence. Hikaru Gero, heir to the Poison Masters' Gero Family, has lived his entire life in the underworld, far removed from love or marriage.
But when the Gero Family head decrees that Hikaru's sister must bear an heir to preserve the bloodline – by force if necessary – Hikaru resolves to protect her at all costs. It is then that Hikaru encounters Mei Kinosaki, a brilliant marriage swindler who becomes the target of his latest job. Realizing that the only way of solving the family succession problem and protecting his sister is through marriage, Hikaru impulsively asks Mei for help in finding a bride.
“That's the first time anyone's ever proposed like that.”
And so, with the cunning marriage swindler Mei as his advisor, elite assassin Hikaru embarks on the most challenging mission of his life: finding a wife!
Their goal: the ultimate marriage.
This is the world's toughest mission for love, brought to you by the ultimate duo – an assassin and a marriage swindler!
To win love, you've got to play with poison. A high-stakes mission for the ultimate duo begins!
Motonobu Hori (Carole & Tuesday) directed the anime at Bones Film with production supervision by BONES. Kimiko Ueno (Astro Note) was in charge of the script and series composition. Taisei Iwasaki (BELLE) and Yuma Yamaguchi (Metallic Rouge) composed the music. Kōhei Tokuoka (The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity served as chief animation director and was also the character designer.
Actress and singer Yurina Hirate performs the anime's opening theme song "Kill or Kiss." Singer-songwriter AKASAKI performs the ending theme song "Shake Na Baby."
Jōmyaku and Yoda launched the manga on the Shonen Jump+ app in April 2022. Shueisha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on April 3. Viz Media licensed the manga. The manga is also in English on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app.
Source: Press release