Splatoon Raiders Game's Video Previews Enemies, Gadgets, Facilities, Outfits, Stages, Multiplayer

Game launches for Switch 2 on July 23

Nintendo streamed on Tuesday a Direct video for Splatoon Raiders , a new single-player spinoff game in its Splatoon series. The Direct previewed treasure hunting gameplay, enemies, gadgets, facilities, outfits, stages, and multiplayer. Footage starts at about 19:23 in the video below:

In the game, players take the role of a mechanic and travel to the mysterious Spirhalite Islands alongside the Deep Cut trio for an adventure.

Enemies include Salmonids, as well as their lesser and boss variations. Players can take them on with over 100 weapon variations and tanks with gadgets. The three types of tanks foster speed, power, or tactical gameplays, and each kind includes its own specially suited gadgets. Players can customize gadgets and upgrade weapons at facilities, and can also build new facilities for other options. Challenges and amiibo figurines in the Splatoon series unlock new outfits.

There are three difficulty levels, in order from easiest to hardest: Tourist, Raider, and Survivalist. The game features multiplayer for up to four players online or via local wireless. Solo players can request help online as well. Finally, there are hidden Salmonid Relics.

Image via Nintendo © Nintendo

Splatoon Raiders

Nintendo

will launch forSwitch 2 on July 23.

The game will get a manga in Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine on July 15. Sankichi Hinodeya , the writer and artist for the Splatoon and Splatoon 3: Splatlands manga, is also working on the manga.

Splatoon 3 , the latest released entry in Nintendo 's Splatoon shooter series, launched in September 2022. The game sold 3.45 million copies in Japan in the first three days of release. Nintendo had previously announced in September 2024 that Splatoon 3 would no longer receive regular updates, but the company revealed an update for the game in June 2025.