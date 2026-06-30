Virtua Fighter Crossroads Game Streams Character Overview Trailer

Game launches in 2027

Sega revealed a character overview trailer for its Virtua Fighter Crossroads game on Tuesday exploring the staff's behind-the-scenes character creation process.

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The game will launch in 2027.

Image courtesy of Sega of America

Sega of America describes the game:

VIRTUA FIGHTER CROSSROADS breaks from traditional competitive fighting games by delivering a narrative-driven action-adventure where story and combat seamlessly intertwine. Centered on the theme of "crossroads,” players will experience a high-stakes omnibus narrative through the eyes of four different protagonists, each driven by their own convictions and burdened by their pasts. Along the way, they will be able to explore a living, breathing city filled with activities and choice encounters. Choices made in and out of battle forge alliances, determine consequences, and shape destinies.

David Hayter ( X-Men, Watchmen, Wolves ) is the world building supervisor, and Brad Kayne ( Ghost of Tsushima ) is the lead writer. Tsuyoshi Furuta ( Like A Dragon series, Judgement ) and Shinji Yamamoto ( Persona 5 ) are the scenario writers.

Sega and its Ryu ga Gotoku Studio originally teased a new Virtua Fighter project in December 2024. In August 2025, the companies teased combat gameplay.

Ryu ga Gotoku Studio released Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. , a new version of the Virtua Fighter 5 3D fighting game, on PC via Steam in January 2025. The game includes rollback netcode, game balance improvements, and improved graphics and new models. Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown received a "ver 2.0" update that updated the game to the Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. version.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage — an even newer version of the game with a new single player mode, crossplay, and the addition of Dural as a playable character — launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam last October. The Steam release is a free upgrade for the base Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. game. Those who own the PlayStation 4 version of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown can purchase Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage at a discount. Any purchased PS4 DLC packs can also be carried over to the PS5 game. Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage launched for Nintendo Switch 2 on March 26.

Sega released the first installment in its long-running Virtua Fighter series in arcades in 1993. The series is notable for its three-button punch/kick/block control system and pioneering use of 3D polygon-based graphics. Sega released five main installments in the series. The developer released the latest main installment, Virtua Fighter 5 , in arcades in 2006. Sega released the latest Virtua Fighter 5 version, Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown , in 2010, and on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012. Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (also known as Virtua Fighter esports in Japan and arcade releases), a remake of Virtua Fighter 5 in Ryu ga Gotoku's Dragon Engine, launched on PS4 in June 2021.

The game franchise received a television anime adaptation in 1995. Tubi TV is streaming the anime in English. Media Blasters released the anime on VHS volumes from 2000 to 2001, and on DVD in 2003.