Writer Ichiha Hiiragi, Artist mimita Launch New Manga on July 15

Kanade-kun no Shugorei Yarimasu! manga follows high school girl who turns into her idol's guardian spirit

Shogakukan 's Manga ONE service announced on Tuesday that writer Ichiha Hiiragi and artist mimita will launch a new manga titled Kanade-kun no Shugorei Yarimasu! (I'll Be Kanade-kun's Guardian Spirit!) on July 15. Hiiragi also revealed the new manga on their X (formerly Twitter ) account, and stated that the project for the manga had actually started about three or four years ago, but was delayed since they got involved in a rear-end collision accident.

Image via Manga ONE ©Shogakukan

The manga's story centers on Iroha, a high school girl who does not mind being a ghost, if it means becoming the guardian spirit of Kanade-kun, the pianist she absolutely loves.

Hiiragi and artist Nagi Ōkawa launched the Playing the Vixen to Find Happiness ( Itsuwari no Akujo Desu ga Suenagaku Shiawase ni Narimashō ) manga on Kodansha 's Palcy service in November 2024. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on May 29. Kodansha 's K MANGA service publishes the manga in English.

Touka Takauchi 's manga adaptation of Hiiragi's On Her 94th Reincarnation, This Villainess Became the Heroine! ( Akuyaku Reijō, 94-kaime no Tensei wa Heroine Rashī. Chara Guild no Haken Staff wa Tensei ga Oshigoto Desu! ) story ran on Manga ONE from January 2021 to September 2022. Comikey publishes the manga in English digitally.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global website also publishes Haruki Yoshimura 's manga adaptation of Hiiragi's The Emperor's Caretaker: I'm Too Happy Living as a Lady-in-Waiting to Leave the Palace ( Kōtei Heika no Osewa-gakari : Jōkan-gurashi ga Shiawase-sugite Kōgyū kara Deraremasen ) novels.

Kodansha 's K MANGA service publishes Nagi Ōkawa 's manga adaptation of Hiiragi's The Useless Saint and the Cursed Holy Knight: A Whimsical Confession Turned Proposal & Devotion ( Yakutatazu Seijo to Norowareta Seikishi: Omoidezukuri de Kokuhaku Shitara Kyūkon & Dekiai Saremashita ) story.

Source: Manga ONE