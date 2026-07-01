News
Black Torch TV Anime Reveals Same-Day English Dub, Cast
posted on by Alex Mateo
The English cast includes:
- A.J. Beckles as Jiro Azuma
- Ben Balmaceda as Toshimasa Azuma
- Ben Diskin as Amagi/Crow
- Erin Yvette as Ichika Kishimojin
- Keith Silverstein as Rago
- Kellen Goff as Huge Mononoke
- Kyle McCarley, Mick Lauer, Ben Diskin as Hoodlums
- Mick Lauer as Stray Cat
- Ryan Bartley as Nachi
- Ryan Colt Levy as Ryosuke Shiba
The dub staff includes:
- ADR Production: STUDIOPOLIS, Inc.
- Dialogue Director: Kirstie Simone
- Recording Engineer: David Walsh
- Producer: Jamie Simone, Rita Majkut
- ADR Script Adapter: Seth Walther
- Post Production Supervisor: James Lafferty
- Re-Recording Mixer: Ernie Sheesley
- Dialogue Editor: David Walsh
- Video Editor: Sean Kelley
- Production Manager: Kirstie Simone
The anime will debut on Saturday. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
The anime's world premiere will screen at the Anime Expo 2026 event.
Kei Umabiki (ClassicaLoid, Quality Assurance in Another World) is directing the anime at 100Studio. Gō Suzuki (Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale, Minami-ke Tadaima) is designing the characters, Gigaemon Ichikawa (Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan, Himitsu no AiPri) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Yutaka Yamada (Babylon, Tokyo Ghoul) is composing the music.
Additional staff members include:
- Sub-Character Design: Yumi Nakamura, Masahiko Suzuki, Mariko Kinoshita
- Design Works: Shunya Kikuchi
- Art Director: Sachi Takahashi, Shōko Imaizumi
- Color Design: Haruko Nobori
- CG Director: Hirotaka Naito
- Director of Photography: Satoshi Yamamoto
- Editing: Masato Yoshitake
- Sound Director: Takeshi Takadera
- Sound Effects: Naoto Yamatani
SiM performs the opening theme song "Freeze Me Up," and I Don't Like Mondays. performs the ending theme song "Groooovy."
Viz Media publishes the manga in English and describes the story:
Jiro Azuma is descended from of a long line of shinobi, and he also can talk to animals. Although he may appear rough and tumble, his compassionate side emerges when it comes to furry critters. But Jiro's soft spot for animals gets him in major trouble when a suspicious stray cat fuses with him, granting him exceptional power but also dragging him into humanity's hidden battle against powerful, menacing spirits.
Takaki (Heart Gear) launched the manga series in Shueisha's Jump Square magazine in December 2016. Shueisha shipped the fifth and final compiled book volume in August 2018.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)