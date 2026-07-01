Hidenori Yamaji's Soara and the House of Monsters Manga Gets TV Anime in 2027

Kadokawa announced on Wednesday the television anime adaptation of Hidenori Yamaji 's Soara and the House of Monsters ( Soara to Mamono no Ie , the anime uses the English title Soara and Monster's House ) manga, and revealed the anime's ultra teaser promotional video, ultra teaser visual, main cast and staff members, and its 2027 premiere.

Yamaji also drew an illustration to celebrate the anime announcement:





Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©山地ひでのり/小学館/「ソアラと魔物の家」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Ikumi Hasegawa as Soara, a girl with great combat ability, raised solely to fight monsters

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©山地ひでのり/小学館/「ソアラと魔物の家」製作委員会

Ayumu Murase as Kirik, a young dwarf with extraordinary construction skills, known as the leader of the Monster Architects

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©山地ひでのり/小学館/「ソアラと魔物の家」製作委員会

Takaharu Ozaki ( BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- , Goblin Slayer , Your Forma ) is directing the anime at FelixFilm . Ayumu Hisao ( Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring , I'm in Love with the Villainess , Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life ) is in charge of series scripts, Tomoko Iwasa ( WAVE!! -Let's go surfing!! trilogy film, B-PROJECT Passion*Love Call , Hakumei and Mikochi ) is designing the characters, and Hinako Tsubakiyama ( May I Ask for One Final Thing? , Sabikui Bisco , Shy) is composing the music.

Seven Seas Entertainment releases the manga and describes the story:

Soara is a young orphan girl who was raised by knights and trained to battle the monsters that constantly attacked their kingdom. But by the time Soara is ready to join the fight herself, peace has been declared and her blade is no longer needed. Searching for a new home and a new purpose, Soara stumbles across Kirik the dwarf, leader of the Monster Architects. Suddenly, instead of fighting monsters, Soara finds herself working with Kirik to build comfortable homes for them! In the process, will she discover a new home and family for herself?

Yamaji launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry website in November 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2022, and will release the seventh volume on August 10. Seven Seas released the sixth volume in English on May 26.

Source: Press release

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