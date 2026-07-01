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HIDIVE to Stream English Dubs for The World Is Dancing, The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World, The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie Anime
posted on by Anita Tai
HIDIVE announced on Wednesday it will release English dubs for The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie compilation film, the television anime of The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World, and the television anime of The World Is Dancing.
The release schedule for English dubs is as follows:
- Yowayowa Sensei - June 24 (already premiered)
- The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie - July 14
- Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing season 2 - August 5
- The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World - August 19
- The World Is Dancing - August 26
HIDIVE will screen the second season for the Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing (Hell Mode - Yarikomi Suki no Gamer wa Hai Settei no Isekai de Musō Suru) television anime and The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World (Suterare Seijo no Isekai Gohan Tabi: Kakure Skill de Camping Car o Shōkan Shimashita) television anime at Anime Expo. The new screenings are North American premieres. The English dub of Hell Mode will also make its world premiere at the event.
Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Source: Press release