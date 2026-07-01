HIDIVE to Stream English Dubs for The World Is Dancing, The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World, The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie Anime

Image courtesy of HIDIVE © Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

HIDIVE announced on Wednesday it will release English dubs for The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie compilation film, the television anime of The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World , and the television anime of The World Is Dancing .

The release schedule for English dubs is as follows:

Yowayowa Sensei - June 24 (already premiered)

- June 24 (already premiered) The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie - July 14

- July 14 Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing season 2 - August 5

season 2 - August 5 The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World - August 19

- August 19 The World Is Dancing - August 26

HIDIVE will screen the second season for the Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing ( Hell Mode - Yarikomi Suki no Gamer wa Hai Settei no Isekai de Musō Suru ) television anime and The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World ( Suterare Seijo no Isekai Gohan Tabi: Kakure Skill de Camping Car o Shōkan Shimashita ) television anime at Anime Expo . The new screenings are North American premieres. The English dub of Hell Mode will also make its world premiere at the event.

Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Source: Press release