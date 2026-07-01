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HIDIVE to Stream English Dubs for The World Is Dancing, The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World, The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie Anime

posted on by Anita Tai
Dubs for Hell Mode season 2, Yowayowa Sensei also stream

The World is Dancing
Image courtesy of HIDIVE
© Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

HIDIVE announced on Wednesday it will release English dubs for The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie compilation film, the television anime of The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another Worldand the television anime of The World Is Dancing.

The release schedule for English dubs is as follows:

HIDIVE will screen the second season for the Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing (Hell Mode - Yarikomi Suki no Gamer wa Hai Settei no Isekai de Musō Suru) television anime and The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World (Suterare Seijo no Isekai Gohan Tabi: Kakure Skill de Camping Car o Shōkan Shimashita) television anime at Anime Expo. The new screenings are North American premieres. The English dub of Hell Mode will also make its world premiere at the event.

Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Source: Press release

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