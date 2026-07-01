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Madhouse Reveals 'ghost' Original Anime Film's Teaser, Full Title, February 11, 2027 Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for Madhouse's new theatrical anime project, tentatively titled ghost, opened on Wednesday and revealed the film's official title ghost – end of night (ghost/yoru no hate), early teaser trailer, first key visual, musical composer, and February 11, 2027 opening in Japan. The teaser announces and previews the insert song "Sugar" by the alternative rock band hitsujibungaku, who also perform the film's theme song.
The film's website also announced that the film will receive a manga adaptation by artist himiko. The manga will start serialization in Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine on August 4. A preview of the manga will appear in the magazine's August issue, that will ship on July 4.
Musical artist Ohzora Kimishima is composing the film's music, marking his first film score since his debut.
Bandai Namco Filmworks describes the film:
Shingo Natsume (ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept., One-Punch Man, Sonny Boy, Space Dandy) is both directing the anime at Madhouse and penning the script. Manga creator Natsume Ono (ACCA 13-Territory Inspection Department, Ristorante Paradiso, House of Five Leaves, Not Simple) is in charge of the original character designs. Norifumi Kugai (ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept., Sonny Boy) is designing the characters for animation. Bandai Namco Filmworks is distributing the film.
I want to know what is ＜real＞.
Set in the near future where labor is no longer necessary, this is the story of Neekei, a girl who continues seeking the “real” while resisting the order of a content society.
The work marks Shingo Natsume's first time directing an original anime film.
Shingo Natsume stated regarding the film that he is aiming for "a work that could be called fictional but is in tune with our current time and seeks realism."
The film had a pitch session at the MIFA 2025 event in conjunction with the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.
Sources: ghost – end of night anime film's website, Comic Natalie