Madhouse Reveals 'ghost' Original Anime Film's Teaser, Full Title, February 11, 2027 Debut

The official website for Madhouse 's new theatrical anime project, tentatively titled ghost, opened on Wednesday and revealed the film's official title ghost – end of night ( ghost/yoru no hate ), early teaser trailer, first key visual, musical composer, and February 11, 2027 opening in Japan. The teaser announces and previews the insert song "Sugar" by the alternative rock band hitsujibungaku , who also perform the film's theme song.





Image via ghost – end of night anime film's X/Twitter account © ghost production committee

The film's website also announced that the film will receive a manga adaptation by artist himiko . The manga will start serialization in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine on August 4. A preview of the manga will appear in the magazine's August issue, that will ship on July 4.

Image via ghost – end of night anime film's X/Twitter account © ghost production committee

Musical artist Ohzora Kimishima is composing the film's music, marking his first film score since his debut.

Bandai Namco Filmworks describes the film:

I want to know what is ＜real＞. Set in the near future where labor is no longer necessary, this is the story of Neekei, a girl who continues seeking the “real” while resisting the order of a content society.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © ghost production committee

Madhouse

ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept.

Sonny Boy

Bandai Namco Filmworks

) is both directing the anime atand penning the script. Manga creator) is in charge of the original character designs.) is designing the characters for animation.is distributing the film.

The work marks Shingo Natsume 's first time directing an original anime film.

Shingo Natsume stated regarding the film that he is aiming for "a work that could be called fictional but is in tune with our current time and seeks realism."

The film had a pitch session at the MIFA 2025 event in conjunction with the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.