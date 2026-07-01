Mobile Suit Gundam Eight Manga Gets 'Special Promo Video'

Image via Amazon © Hajime Kamoshida, Shuei Takagi, Kadokawa, Sunrise, Bandai Namco Filmworks

The August issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine revealed on June 26 that Hajime Kamoshida and Shuei Takagi 's Mobile Suit Gundam Eight manga will receive a "special promotional video." Tomoki Kyoda ( Eureka Seven , Halo Legends "Protoype," EUREKA SEVEN AO ) will direct the video at Raging Bull .

The manga is set in Earth, in an all-new setting called the "Constant Calendar." The story begins in Constant Calendar 2030, in an Earth devastated by unknown biological machines known as Kaiju. 258 survivors remain on Earth, and a pilot named Naomi fights Kaiju using the last Gundam, Zirius, in a desperate effort to protect a shuttle launch of a handful of survivors. The story then shifts to Constant Calendar 2026, with Naomi and his friends inside the deep space exploration vessel Atlantis.

Kamoshida ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Gekkō , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans anime's script writer, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai , Synduality ) and Takagi ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy ) launched the manga in Gundam Ace in April 2025. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume on June 26.

The magazine initially announced the manga in September 2021 as part of Gundam Ace 's 20th anniversary project. At the time, the manga was listed as "coming soon." In the original announcement, the magazine teased that the manga would have a similar direction to Gundam 00 in that there would be a new generation and world different from Gundam: The Origin and Gundam UC .

Kamoshida and artists Dango and Hirosuke Terama's Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans Gekkō spinoff manga launched in Gundam Ace in October 2015, and ended in in March 2018.

Takagi launched the Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy manga in December 2021, and ended it in May 2024. The Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy game launched digitally in November 2021 with the first and second volumes, and the third volume in December 2021. Each volume contains five episodes.

Source: Gundam Ace August issue

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