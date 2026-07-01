'My Maid, Miss Kishi' Author Kano Kashiwagi Launches New Manga

Zureta Kaishaku no Bokura manga launches on July 8

This year's 31st issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kano Kashiwagi will launch a new manga titled Zureta Kaishaku no Bokura ( Our Misunderstandings ) in the magazine's next issue on July 8. The manga will have a 45 page first chapter and will have a color opening page. The magazine describes the manga as a "comedy of misunderstanding" centering on a girl with low self esteem.

Image via Weekly Shonen Magazine website © Kodansha

Image via Weekly Shonen Magazine website © Kodansha

Kashiwagi launched the My Maid, Miss Kishi ( Maid no Kishi-san ) manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in May 2020, and ended it in October 2021. Kodansha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in January 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and released the sixth volume in December 2022.