News
Naruto Series Gets Non-Verbal Live Show
posted on by Alex Mateo
Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto series is inspiring a non-verbal live show Ninja Show Naruto at Minamiza Theatre in Kyoto from February-June 2027.
The non-verbal show features physical performances, such as acrobatics and aerial stunts, combined with technology.
The show stars:
- Yuri Takahashi/Ryūma Aoi as Naruto
- REI as Sasuke
- Yui Oikawa as Sakura
- HIROMA as Kakashi
Go Ueki (Attack on Titan: The Musical, Sailor Moon: Shining Theater - Shinagawa Tokyo) is directing the show. Neil Dorward (Cirque du Soleil) is serving as a global creative consultant. Shinjiro Kameda is handling composition.
Kishimoto launched the ninja manga Naruto in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1999, and ended the series in November 2014. The manga has spawned the Naruto and Naruto Shippūden television anime series, OVAs, several anime films, spinoff manga, the Boruto sequel manga and anime series, a series of novels, stage plays, and video games.
Sources: Ninja Show Naruto show's website, Comic Natalie