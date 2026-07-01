Naruto Series Gets Non-Verbal Live Show

Masashi Kishimoto 's Naruto series is inspiring a non-verbal live show Ninja Show Naruto at Minamiza Theatre in Kyoto from February-June 2027.

Image via Ninja Show Naruto show's X/Twitter account © 岸本斉史 スコット／集英社 ©忍劇「NARUTO-ナルト-」製作委員会2027

The non-verbal show features physical performances, such as acrobatics and aerial stunts, combined with technology.

The show stars:

Yuri Takahashi/Ryūma Aoi as Naruto

REI as Sasuke

Yui Oikawa as Sakura

HIROMA as Kakashi

Go Ueki ( Attack on Titan : The Musical , Sailor Moon : Shining Theater - Shinagawa Tokyo ) is directing the show. Neil Dorward (Cirque du Soleil) is serving as a global creative consultant. Shinjiro Kameda is handling composition.

Kishimoto launched the ninja manga Naruto in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1999, and ended the series in November 2014. The manga has spawned the Naruto and Naruto Shippūden television anime series, OVAs, several anime films, spinoff manga, the Boruto sequel manga and anime series, a series of novels, stage plays, and video games.