News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 28-July 4

posted on by Alex Mateo
Dr. Stone: Science Future, Patlabor anime; Geniearth, Al the Adventurer: That Magic Shouldn't Work! manga ship

The weekly North American Anime, Manga Releases article will be off for the week of July 7-13 and will return in mid-July.

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 1 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$79.98 June 30
I Don't Like You At All, Big Brother!! BDPlease Media Blasters US$24.99 June 30
Juden Chan BDPlease Media Blasters US$29.99 June 30
Lupin the 3rd: Specials Collection 2 BDPlease Discotek US$59.95 June 30
Patlabor OVA BDPlease Discotek US$29.95 June 30
When They Cry - Rei BDPlease Discotek US$24.95 June 30

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Al the Adventurer: That Magic Shouldn't Work! Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 30
Black Night Parade GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 30
Blue Lock Omnibus GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 June 30
Cells at Work! Lady GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 June 30
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 14Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 30
Fall in Love, You False Angels GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 June 30
Geniearth GN 1Please Titan US$12.99 June 30
He Craves to be Teased by His Favorite ASMR Streamer GN 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 June 30
How to Treat a Lady Knight Right GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 June 30
I Have a Crush at Work GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 June 30
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 12Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 30
Nina the Starry Bride GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 30
Parallel Paradise GN 26Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 30
Reborn As a Barrier Master GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 30
Remnant: The Beastmen Omegaverse Saga GN 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 June 30
What If I Said, "I Love You"? GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 June 30

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Al the Adventurer: That Magic Shouldn't Work! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 30
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 30
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 1
The Beloved Imperial Bride GN 5Please Hakusensha US$8.99 July 1
Black Night Parade GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 30
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 14Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 30
Geniearth GN 1Please Titan US$8.99 June 30
He Craves to be Teased by His Favorite ASMR Streamer GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 30
Lady Lucetta, Back from the Dead GN 3Please Hakusensha US$8.99 July 1
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 30
A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 1
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 30
Reborn As a Barrier Master GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 30
Remnant: The Beastmen Omegaverse Saga GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 30
Saint Young Men GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 30
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 30
Together Forever GN 5Please Hakusensha US$8.99 July 1
What If I Said, "I Love You"? GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 June 30

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Deluxe Edition Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$39.99 June 30
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$16.99 June 30

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Al the Adventurer: That Magic Shouldn't Work! Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 21Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 2
The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2
I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 29
Looks like a Job for a Maid! The Tales of a Dismissed Supermaid Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 2
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 16Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 2
Pens Down, Swords Up: Throw Your Studies to the Wind Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 29
Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes Novel 7 Part 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 2

Audiobooks

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura Novel 12Please Seven Seas US$24.99 July 2
Classroom of the Elite: Year 3 Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$24.99 July 2
I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$24.99 July 2

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Rhythm Heaven Groove Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$39.99 July 2


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 21-27
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives