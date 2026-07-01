News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 28-July 4
posted on by Alex Mateo
Dr. Stone: Science Future, Patlabor anime; Geniearth, Al the Adventurer: That Magic Shouldn't Work! manga ship
The weekly North American Anime, Manga Releases article will be off for the week of July 7-13 and will return in mid-July.
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 1 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$79.98
|June 30
|I Don't Like You At All, Big Brother!! BDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$24.99
|June 30
|Juden Chan BDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$29.99
|June 30
|Lupin the 3rd: Specials Collection 2 BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$59.95
|June 30
|Patlabor OVA BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$29.95
|June 30
|When They Cry - Rei BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$24.95
|June 30
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Al the Adventurer: That Magic Shouldn't Work! Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 30
|Black Night Parade GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 30
|Blue Lock Omnibus GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|June 30
|Cells at Work! Lady GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|June 30
|Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 30
|Fall in Love, You False Angels GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|June 30
|Geniearth GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|June 30
|He Craves to be Teased by His Favorite ASMR Streamer GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|June 30
|How to Treat a Lady Knight Right GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|June 30
|I Have a Crush at Work GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|June 30
|My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 30
|Nina the Starry Bride GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 30
|Parallel Paradise GN 26Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 30
|Reborn As a Barrier Master GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 30
|Remnant: The Beastmen Omegaverse Saga GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|June 30
|What If I Said, "I Love You"? GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|June 30
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Al the Adventurer: That Magic Shouldn't Work! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 30
|Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 30
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 1
|The Beloved Imperial Bride GN 5Please
|Hakusensha
|US$8.99
|July 1
|Black Night Parade GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 30
|Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 30
|Geniearth GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|June 30
|He Craves to be Teased by His Favorite ASMR Streamer GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 30
|Lady Lucetta, Back from the Dead GN 3Please
|Hakusensha
|US$8.99
|July 1
|I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 30
|A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 1
|My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 30
|Reborn As a Barrier Master GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 30
|Remnant: The Beastmen Omegaverse Saga GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 30
|Saint Young Men GN 22Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 30
|The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 30
|Together Forever GN 5Please
|Hakusensha
|US$8.99
|July 1
|What If I Said, "I Love You"? GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|June 30
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Deluxe Edition Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$39.99
|June 30
|ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$16.99
|June 30
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Al the Adventurer: That Magic Shouldn't Work! Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 2
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 21Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 2
|The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 2
|I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 29
|Looks like a Job for a Maid! The Tales of a Dismissed Supermaid Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 2
|Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 16Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 2
|Pens Down, Swords Up: Throw Your Studies to the Wind Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 29
|Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes Novel 7 Part 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 2
Audiobooks
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Adachi and Shimamura Novel 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|July 2
|Classroom of the Elite: Year 3 Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|July 2
|I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|July 2
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Rhythm Heaven Groove Switch gamePlease
|Nintendo
|US$39.99
|July 2
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.