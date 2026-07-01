Remow's 'It's Anime' Streams My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked Anime on YouTube

Anime premieres on July 8

Image courtesy of NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan ©おつじ・一迅社／「いびってこない義母と義姉」製作委員会

Anime distributor REMOW 's "It's Anime" free anime YouTube channel announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Monday that it will stream the television anime of Otsuji 's My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked ( Ibitte Konai Gibo to Gishi ) manga (the Japanese manga and anime write the English title as: My mother-in-law and sister-in-law who don't bully me. ) outside of Asia.

The anime will debut on July 8 at 11:30 p.m. on, and. The show will also air on, and. The show will stream on, andfirst in Japan starting on July 8 at 11:30 p.m., before streaming on other services a week later.

The anime stars:

Keisuke Inoue ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , Ao-chan Can't Study! , Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero ) is directing the anime at NEWON . Nanami Hoshino ( Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! , Mission: Yozakura Family episode scripts) is in charge of series scripts, and Mutsumi Sasaki ( Chaos;HEAd , Laid-Back Camp , Phantom ~Requiem for the Phantom~ ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director.

Lia performs the opening theme song "Amayadori no Shōkei" (Longing to Take Shelter From the Rain), and AVAM performs the ending theme song "Claire."

Seven Seas publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Fairy tale tropes are turned on their heads in this award-winning and comedic reimagining of the classic Cinderella story! Miya is the illegitimate child of a prominent family. When her mother dies and her father's estate agrees to take her in, she's convinced she knows what awaits her in her new home: a life of servitude and misery at the hands of her wicked stepmother and stepsisters. Yet when she finally meets the women she expects to treat her like dirt, they actually end up being...sweet?! A hilarious and heartfelt comedy that's sure to put a smile on your face!

The manga launched on Ichijinsha 's Comic POOL digital manga magazine in November 2020. Ichijinsha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on February 26. Seven Seas published the eighth volume in English on June 23.