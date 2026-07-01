Shueisha's Contract for Manga of Marvel Characters Ends on September 30

Image via Amazon ©2021 MARVEL ©Sanshirō Kasama, Hikaru Uesugi, Shueisha

Shueisha announced on Wednesday that its contract with Walt Disney Japan to publish manga adaptations of Marvel Comics characters will end on September 30. Shueisha will begin removing the below manga titles from digital storefronts gradually from September 28 to 30, and is ceasing the sales of the same manga titles in physical print volumes:

Any existing stock in physical stores will still be available while supplies last. People who already purchased the digital versions of these volumes can still read them even after Shueisha 's contract ends, depending on each digital storefront's availability.

All five of these manga have ended their serializations, with the latest one being Deadpool: Samurai , which ended its second "season" this year on February 26. Shueisha released the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume on March 4.

Viz Media publishes Secret Reverse , Spider-Man: Octo-Girl , Spider-Man: Kizuna , and Deadpool: Samurai in English.

Sho-Pro Books' ( Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions ) contract to publish Marvel Comics titles in Japanese ended this year on March 31.

In December 2025, Kia Asamiya and Marvel announced the Silent Möbius x Avengers (read as Silent Möbius Cross Avengers) comic book series that will launch this year. Asamiya is personally handling the story, line art, and colors for the full-color series. Writer Akihide Yanagi ( Ms. Marvel , Web of Spider-Man , Strange Tales ) is translating Asamiya's Japanese story into English. Marvel plans to launch the series in the United States in spring 2026. There are no current plans to release it in Japan. The series credits Marvel and Asamiya for the original story, and Marvel Comics ' C.B. Cebulski is the editor.