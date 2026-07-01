Shueisha Games Announces Wild Wild Eden Open-World Survival Crafting RPG for Steam

Shueisha Games and developer Magnus Games Studio revealed on Wednesday the new open-world survival crafting role-playing game Wild Wild Eden , which will launch for early access on Steam in spring 2027. Shueisha Games also started streaming the game's official trailer and gameplay trailer.

Official Trailer

The gameplay trailer highlights exploration, resource gathering, crafting, monster taming, and base building:

Image courtesy of Shueisha Games ©SHUEISHA, SHUEISHA GAMES / Magnus Games Studio

Shueisha Games describes the game:

Wild Wild Eden is an open-world survival-craft game set in a primal fantasy world. Its heart lies in the "family"-like bond you form with the monsters around you. Pet them, shower them with affection, and share meals together. As the chief of your tribe, you'll raise these beloved companions and work alongside them to grow and enrich your base. A new kind of survival — harsh, yet heartwarming.

The game will be available in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean languages.

The game was announced in 2023 with the tentative title "PROJECT SURVIVAL."

Shueisha established Shueisha Games as a new wholly owned affiliated company in February 2022. The company aims to develop smartphone games with original concepts and character designs from manga creators from Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The company is also supporting several games through its Shueisha Game Creators Camp Project for indie developers.

Shueisha Games announced in September 2022 that it is partnering with NetEast Games to develop a "tactical hero summoning RPG" titled unVEIL the world for iOS and Android. The Promised Neverland artist Posuka Demizu is designing the characters for the game. The game launched in October 2025.

Shueisha Games announced in September 2025 that it and Real Escape Game producer SCRAP are developing the Kami and Miko "world creation puzzle-solving" browser game with Kaguya-sama: Love is War and Oshi no Ko manga creator Aka Akasaka as the game's scenario writer and character designer.

Source: Press release