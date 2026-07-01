Sony Ends Physical Disc Production for PlayStation Consoles

Physical discs end production in January 2028; PS Store closes on PS3/PS Vita

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment © 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

announced on Thursday that it is ending physical game disc production for all new games onconsoles starting in January 2028. All new game releases starting in that month will be digital only. This does not affect games that have already been released or that will ship prior to January 2028 as discs. The company cites this decision as an adaptation "to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs."

The company also announced that it is closing the PlayStation Store on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. The store will close in Mexico, Honduras, Nicaragua in August 2026, additional Latin American and Middle Eastern countries in late 2026, and in all other countries in July 2027

Sony raised the price of its PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles, as well as its PlayStation Portal peripheral, beginning on April 2, due to "continued pressures in the global economic landscape."

The company increased the monthly subscription price of its PlayStation Plus online gaming subscription service for new customers in select regions on May 18.