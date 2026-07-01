Spirited Away Stage Play Announces World Tour for 2026-2028

Tour stops include Toronto, Los Angeles, London, Taipei, Tokyo

The official website for the stage play of Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's Spirited Away anime film announced an international tour with stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, London, Taipei, and Tokyo.

Image via Spirited Away stage play's official website © Toho Co., Ltd.

The tour dates are as follows:

Princess of Wales Theatre - Toronto, Canada: May 6-August 15, 2027

Ahmanson Theatre - Los Angeles, California: September 2-October 24, 2027

London Coliseum - London, England: March 2028 onwards

National Theater - Taipei, Taiwan: December 16, 2026-January 31, 2027

Tokyo, Japan: March-May 2027

Tony and Olivier Award-winning director and the Royal Shakespeare Company's Honorary Associate Director John Caird (Les Misérables, Nicholas Nickleby, Daddy Long Legs) directs and co-adapts the production with Maoko Imai.

The stage play ran at the London Coliseum theatre from April to August 2024. The London run won the Best New Play award at the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards in London in 2025.

The stage play ran in Japan with two different sets of cast members. The play's first run debuted at the Imperial Theatre from February to March 2022, then went on tour to Osaka in April, Fukuoka in May, Sapporo in June, and Nagoya in June and July for a total of 102 performances.

The stage play returned for its second run in Japan in August 2023 and March 2024.

GKIDS theatrically screened a recorded performance of both versions of the stage play. The version with Hashimoto screened in North America in April 2023, and the version with Kamishiraishi screened in late April and early May in 2023.

Spirited Away was previously the highest-grossing Japanese film worldwide until Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train surpassed the record. Spirited Away remained the only non-English-language title to win the Academy Awards' Best Animated Feature award, which it earned in 2003, until Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's latest film The Boy and the Heron won the award in 2024.

