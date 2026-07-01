Witch and Hound Fantasy Light Novels Get TV Anime

Pony Canyon announced on Thursday that Kamitsuki Rainy 's Witch and Hound ( Majo to Ryōken ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime. The anime's official website unveiled a teaser promotional video, which announces the anime's staff, as well as a teaser visual.

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Image via Witch and Hound anime's website ©カミツキレイニー／小学館／「魔女と猟犬」製作委員会

Image via Amazon © Kamitsuki Rainy, LAM, Shogakukan

Takanori Tsujimoto ( Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Interactive Movie , Resident Evil: Vendetta ) is directing the anime at TriF Studio . Okamoto is the assistant director. Original creator Kamitsuki Rainy is in charge of series scripts alongside Jun Tsukida, who is also penning the scripts. Kengo Saitō ( Sorairo Utility ) is designing the characters. Yūki Hayashi is composing the music.

Yen Press is releasing Minori Tsukahara 's manga adaptation of the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Amelia, the kingdom of dragons with a monopoly on magical power, is once again invading other lands with the ferocious Queen Amelia at its head. Her eyes are set on Campusfellow, the small land of fire and iron, which at this rate will inevitably fall… For the sake of the country's survival, Lord Bud Grace comes up with a last-resort plan—ally with the one known only as the Witch, the subject of countless terrifying tales. With the assassin Rollo, known as “Black Dog” and versed in every method of killing, at their disposal, they set out to enter an alliance with the first witch, also known as the Mirror Witch…

Kamitsuki Rainy launched the light novel series with illustrations by LAM in October 2020, publishing it under Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko light novel label. The sixth novel volume shipped in December 2024.

Minori Tsukahara launched the manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in May 2023, and ended it in August 2025. Square Enix published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in August 2025. Yen Press will release the manga's first volume in English in November.